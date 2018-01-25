Liverpool are reportedly willing to let striker Daniel Sturridge join Serie A giants Inter Milan on loan until the end of the season with an option to make the England international's move to the San Siro permanent for around €21m (£18.3m, $26.2m) in the summer.

Sturridge has not featured for Jurgen Klopp's side since the beginning of December and is seeking a move away from Anfield before the end of the month as he strives to ensure himself of a place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad for this summer's World Cup.

Liverpool had set a £30m asking price for Sturridge, who has largely been consigned to the substitutes' bench by Klopp as Roberto Firmino spearheads the Reds' attack, but according to Sport Italia, relayed by Football Italia, the powers at be at Anfield are ready to agree a deal with Inter that would see them pay a €1m loan fee and have an opportunity to sign the former Chelsea star outright for €20m.

Liverpool have already sold one of their senior attackers this month in the form of Philippe Coutinho and are seemingly willing to weaken their attacking options once again by selling Sturridge, with no replacements imminent.

Liverpool were said to be in negotiations with Gremio playmaker Luan earlier this week, but those reports have since been rubbished by both the club and the player. Luan, who has an €18m release clause in his contract with the Brazilian outfit, has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months but insists he is in no hurry to leave Renato Portaluppi's side and will only leave for pastures new if the deal suits both him and Gremio.

"If I knew, I wouldn't hide. I always said that I would leave it to Gremio and to my agent, and if they had something concrete, they should talk to me. No one has come to me, so there is nothing," Luan said, per Zero Hora.

"It has to be good for me, it has to be good for Gremio. I will not rush to want to leave soon, just like in the middle of last year. For the moment that we were through, I decided to stay. It was my decision alone. Now it's the start of the season and I want to regain my form and rhythm to play. What I know is that I want to play the next game as soon as possible here at Gremio."