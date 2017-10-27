Liverpool are reportedly planning to offer a "big-money deal" to their teenage starlet Rhian Brewster once he turns 18 in April.

The teenager impressed for England at the ongoing Fifa Under-17 World Cup in India. He scored a hat-trick in England's 4-1 quarter-final victory over USA. He continued his impressive form in the semi-final against Brazil.

Prior to the semi-final fixture, Brazil had conceded only two goals in the tournament. The 17-year-old scored his second hat-trick of the Under-17 World Cup as England sealed a 3-1 win over the South American nation to seal a berth in the final.

Brewster has not signed a professional contract with the Merseyside club. According to the Daily Mail, his form in India has seen him attract interest from the top clubs in the Premier League. These clubs are looking to prise the striker away from the Reds.

Liverpool are aware of the situation and remain unmoved as they believe the attacker is willing to commit his future at Anfield. He will turn 18 on 1 April 2018 and his current employers are expected to hand him a lucrative deal.

He left Chelsea and made a switch to Liverpool in 2015 following the advice of their then U23 coach Michael Beale. The Reds expect him to follow Ben Woodburn's footsteps and commit his future at Anfield.

The Reds have a policy of not handing professional contracts unless the player turns 18. Woodburn signed a new deal 10 days after he turned 18 and Liverpool are expected to do the same with Brewster.

Earlier in April, Liverpool Under-23 coach Mike Garrity had heaped praise on Brewster after claiming the striker has "huge potential" to be a quality player.

"He has a long way to go and he is prepared to put the work in, and at this moment in time he is someone who has got huge potential," Garrity explained.