Liverpool starlet Yan Dhanda is attracting interest from Championship sides Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City but Jurgen Klopp's side are currently reluctant to let the playmaker leave on loan due to his contract situation.

Dhanda, 18, is highly regarded by the Anfield outfit and has been training with the first-team squad at Melwood in recent months after impressing the club's coaches. The England youth star is believed to have caught the eye of first-team coach Pep Ljinders, who advised Klopp to let Dhanda take part in sessions with the senior team.

The Liverpool boss has been impressed by what he has seen from Dhanda, telling the Daily Mail: "Probably we are the only club with an Indian player in the squad. Yan Dhanda is a very good player and hopefully he can come through."

A loan would presumably be the next step in Dhanda's development, but Liverpool are believed to be disinclined to send the teenager of Indian heritage leave the club on a temporary basis due to the lack of length on his current contract, which is set to expire next summer.

Leeds United have been remarkably active in the transfer window so far, bringing in 10 new players as they prepare for a promotion push under new manager Thomas Christiansen. Leeds have already taken young stars from Liverpool's two main rivals, with Everton defender Matthew Pennington and Manchester United full-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson arriving on season-long loans.

Nottingham Forest have been rather active themselves, recruiting seven fresh faces including Everton teenager Kieran Dowell, who earned rave reviews on his debut as Mark Warburton beat Millwall 1-0 in their league opener on Friday (4 August). Forest have a number of talented young starlets in and around the first team at the City Ground and would assumingly hand Dhanda a substantial amount of game-time if Liverpool did decide to send him to England's second tier.

Bristol City have not been as busy as Leeds and Nottingham Forest in the transfer market but did successfully nurture Chelsea's striking prodigy Tammy Abraham last season. The Swansea City loanee scored 24 times for Lee Johnson's men during the previous campaign as they staved off the threat of relegation by the skin of their teeth.