Liverpool have no plans to launch a late swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the remaining days of the transfer window, giving Arsenal a free run at acquiring the Gabon international before the 31 January deadline.

Jurgen Klopp signed the 28-year-old in 2013 while manager of the Bundesliga club but will not be reuniting with the French-born hitman, whose future is coming under increased scrutiny as the window enters its last 72 hours.

Arsenal do not have any clear rivals for Aubameyang and though a bidding war would help drive up his price Liverpool are not ready to join the race, with Klopp seemingly content with his current attacking options.

"Auba is really a good guy," Klopp told DAZN, according to The Evening Standard. "Of course, reading the newspapers, you ask yourself if all these things must happen. But in fact things are mostly not that controversial as they are presented. In the end everybody will be happy.

"In the first half of the season he also scored often although last summer he wanted to go to China allegedly. He is a great player but he does not play in a position for which we urgently need new players."

With Arsenal now expected to miss the 12pm deadline by which they must register Aubameyang for him to be eligible to play Swansea City in the Premier League on Tuesday [30 January], they face a race against time to complete a deal which has been weeks in the offing.

Aubameyang made his first appearance of 2018 in the 2-2 draw with Freiburg on Saturday [27 January] but was ineffectual throughout the 90-minute run-out as Dortmund's attempts to break into the Bundesliga top four suffered another blow.

If any deal is be completed this week then Arsenal must make an improved third offer for Aubameyang, who has scored 21 goals this season, having had two bids of £44m and £50.9m turned down.

Dortmund still appear willing to offload the striker however, with sporting director Michael Zorc admitting a move could still be triggered if their demands are matched.

"Either our demands are met, then there may be still a transfer," Zorc told Sky Sports. "But, they are not fulfilled or Auba plays until the summer in Dortmund.

"So it is discussed by the way also with the family Aubameyang and accepted. Arsenal has started several attempts so far. We have all refused."

According to The Mirror that valuation sits at £60m and it appears unforeseeable that a move will be triggered for less than that amount. Arsenal have only made two additions during the January window, with Konstantinos Mavropanos joined by Henrikh Mkhitaryan after Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester United.