Liverpool have received mixed news regarding two potential January transfer targets. Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa will not be made available for loan despite failing to break through at the San Siro, while RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg could yet leave the club in the winter – though Arsenal represent a potential roadblock.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been coy over his plans for the window, instead preferring to focus on his current squad, currently second in the Premier League – five points behind leaders Chelsea after 20 games. Former striker John Aldridge has urged the German coach to make two signings this month, with Sadio Mane potentially missing for the next eight games due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The space in Liverpool's attack could have been filled by Barbosa, who joined Inter from Santos in August 2016 but has gone on to make just three appearances in all competitions. Inter boss Stefano Pioli had suggested a loan move could be in the offing for the Brazil international, but his representative Wagner Ribeiro has squashed any chance of the 20-year-old moving for the second time in six months.

"He has a contract until 2021. The club have never spoken [to me] about loaning him out," Ribeiro said, according to The Express. "Really, he has great potential. He needs to be well-focused because he is only 20. This may not be a problem and should be an advantage instead. Gabigol blends strength and talent. We hope that everything will work out better for him at Inter in 2017."

There is better news for Liverpool in their pursuit of Swedish winger Forsberg, who may be made available for a transfer in January. The Daily Mirror have reported that a £20m deal for the player could happen this month, and though agent Hasan Cetinkaya has confirmed a move is possible he admits Liverpool face competition from Arsenal and Juventus for his signature.

"I do not confirm concrete names. But after the great first round of Emil, big clubs have asked for me," he told Bild. "Beside Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus will be among them. RB is on the way to becoming a big club, they will soon be in the Champions League. Nevertheless, I cannot promise that Emil will stay in Leipzig in the winter. That depends on how Leipzig plans with him. In the next few days I will be looking for a conversation with sports director Ralf Rangnick. "