Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has been sent to a rehabilitation facility in Qatar in a bid to quicken his return from a thigh injury, reports say.

Lallana, 29, picked up the injury during a pre-season game against Atletico Madrid in August and is yet to feature for the Reds this season.

His recovery is reported to be progressing well, with The Times claiming that he has been sent to the Aspire facility in Qatar, along with a medical assistant from the club, to continue his recovery at the Aspetar Sports Clinic.

The England international is reported to have shifted from gym work to running outside towards the end of last month, with Liverpool expecting the midfielder to return to first-team action sometime in November.

Jurgen Klopp is hoping to include Lallana in his first-team plans by the end of the month, according to The Times, but the Reds boss will not take any risks to jeopardise the player's recovery.

England boss Gareth Southgate is also keen to work with Lallana, but there will need to be discussions between Liverpool and the FA before he can be considered for selection in the friendlies against Germany and Brazil in November.

Klopp said last month that he expected Lallana to return to action by the end of October.

"Adam made the Champions League squad because it was a moment when we had to think about these things and the medical department told me that in around about six weeks he should be back," he was quoted as saying by ESPN on 16 September.

Meanwhile, Liverpool sacked head physio Andy Renshaw last week, just 15 months after he replaced Chris Morgan in the role.

The Daily Mail claims the Reds are not in any hurry to recruit a replacement for Renshaw, with first-team rehab physio Matt Konopinski expected to take his place on the bench for Liverpool's clash with Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday, 14 October.