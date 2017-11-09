Liverpool have taken extreme measures to ensure Sadio Mane returns from the international break with Senegal unscathed by sending a club physio to oversee his fitness.

Mane's Senegal play South Africa in their concluding two World Cup qualifiers on 10 and 14 November, with two points needed for the Lions of Teranga to book their place in next summer's finals.

The 25-year-old has only recently returned from the hamstring injury he suffered during his last outing for his country and Liverpool are hoping to guard against a repeat of that scenario, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Reds were robbed of Mane's presence for five games due to the problem, which occurred in the 89th minute of the win over Cape Verde.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that should Senegal record a win against Bafana Bafana, which would guarantee them top spot in their African World Cup qualifying group, then Mane will be rested for the second match four days later.

The first game in Polokwane is being relayed after the referee of the first encounter Joseph Lamptey was banned for life by Fifa for "match manipulation" during a game in which he awarded a much-questioned penalty. South Africa won the game 2-1, but that result has been scrubbed from the records.

Senegal will be able to call on Mane after he played 77 minutes against West Ham United last weekend, when he contributed two assists in a 4-1 Liverpool win at the London Stadium.

Klopp believes Mane is ready for the game, despite his limited match time.

"I would tell you if I knew [how to stop Mane], but I have no clue," the Liverpool boss told the media, according to Goal.com. "He played 78 minutes [creating two assists in a 4-1 win against West Ham] after just two sessions [of training], so maybe he needs to recover. When is he playing against South Africa again? Friday night? Yes, sorry, then he will be ready,"