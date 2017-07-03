Paris Saint-Germain have made an enquiry for Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror says the French club view Coutinho, 25, as an ideal player to help rejuvenate their attack after losing out on the Ligue 1 title to Monaco last season.

However, Liverpool have no intention of selling the Brazilian playmaker and have set his price tag at €100m (£88m) to ward off any potential suitors.

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Coutinho, who signed a new five-year contract without a buyout clause at Anfield in January.

The 25-year-old said in an interview last month that talking about speculation linking him with a move to Catalonia was "complicated".

"I have a contract with my club and it is long," he was quoted as saying by the Independent ahead of Brazil's friendly against Australia on 13 June.

"So my focus is on the present and the national team. My focus is here."

Coutinho scored 13 goals in 31 league appearances for Liverpool last season to help the club qualify for the Champions League.

His form was rewarded with a new long-term contract worth around £150,000 per week in January, making him the highest-paid player at Anfield.

"It is a club that I am very grateful to and this shows my happiness here. I will work much harder to repay the belief shown in me," Coutinho told Liverpool's official website after signing the new deal.

"I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it's a great honour for me.

"It gives me great happiness because I was welcomed here with open arms by everyone at the club and the supporters right from my first day. I am very thankful to this football club for everything."

Brazil manager Tite encouraged Barcelona to make a move for Coutinho in May, saying the 25-year-old would be an ideal signing for the Catalan giants.

"I don't want to be pretentious and give an opinion on Barcelona, but who wouldn't want a player like Coutinho?" he was reported as saying by ESPN.

"That magic, that capacity to invent and create something, that change of rhythm, the way he builds play – it's crucial for any side."