Liverpool are considering a summer bid for Fulham's 16-year-old left-back Ryan Sessegnon after being impressed by his performances in the Championship, according to reports.

The Liverpool Echo says Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Sessegnon and may green-light a move for the youngster as he looks to increase the size of his squad at Anfield.

Left-back has been an area of concern for the German coach, with midfielder James Milner being utilised in the role for most of this season.

Spain international Alberto Moreno started this season as Liverpool's first-choice left-back but lost his status after a string of defensive errors.

Sessegnon has made 19 Championship appearances for Fulham this season, scoring four goals.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been linked with the youngster.

Earlier this month, Cottagers manager Slavisa Jokanovic urged Sessegnon to turn down a big-money move to the Premier League and continue his development at Craven Cottage.

"I can only tell him that he will improve if he works and stays with us," he was quoted as saying. "This is how I will try to convince him to stay with the club.

"I am enjoying the opportunity to work with and use him in my squad. I hope for a long time but in this business you never know what is going to happen."

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Real Betis left-back Riza Durmisi, who has a buy-out clause of £17m ($21m).

Klopp said this week that he plans to increase the size of his squad by bringing in new players in the summer, while at the same time improving the players he already has at his disposal.

"The plan is to begin with about improvement of the players here, because we always forget these things," he told the Echo.

"Is it possible that these players could improve? Yes, it is. And I think that is very important.

"Are we looking for transfers and for players? Yes. Are we close to signing them? No, nothing to say about them. It's not for us about exactly four players or five players and 'Oh, thank God you asked.' There are different challenges, different plans.

"But we know what we want, and we are working really hard to get what we want, as you can imagine."