Liverpool have completed the signing of Colombian Under-20 international Anderson Arroyo from Fortaleza CEIF for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League giants confirmed via their official website.

The 18-year-old full-back will continue his development at Real Mallorca until the summer of 2019, with the Merseysiders having agreed to send him to the Spanish Second Division B on an 18-month loan.

"Liverpool FC can now confirm the completion of the signing of defender Anderson Arroyo, who has immediately moved to Real Mallorca on an 18-month loan deal," the club confirmed.

"The 18-year-old – a Colombia U20 international – has joined the Reds from Fortaleza CEIF in his home country, for whom he made 22 appearances during the past three seasons, after a deal was reached during the January transfer window."

It is understood by the Mail that Liverpool agreed the signing of the Colombian starlet during the recent January transfer window but were waiting to receive the necessary international clearance before making it official.

Arroyo progressed through the youth ranks at Fortaleza and last year was also a regular starter for the Colombian national team during the Under-20 South American Championship.

Colombia have produced a number of high-profile defenders in recent years such as Tottenham Hotspur's club-record signing Davinson Sanchez and current Barcelona centre-back Yerry Mina.

Liverpool will hope that Arroyo can follow the same path as his compatriots in the long-term, but for now the young defender will try to help Mallorca return to the second division of Spanish football, with Vicente Moreno's side currently sat at the top of the Segunda Division B, nine points ahead of Villarreal B.

The new Liverpool signing is technically a right-back but has usually operated on the left flank at international level.

"Anderson Arroyo (Quibdó, Colombia, 1999) arrives at RCD Mallorca on loan from Liverpool until June 30, 2019," read a statement from Mallorca. "Anderson plays in the right-back demarcation, although he can also occupy this position in the left-hand lane, just as in the lower categories of the selection of Colombia.

"Liverpool closed his signing from Fortaleza and now the player will defend the vermilion colours on loan. Anderson will train with the first team of RCD Mallorca and will strengthen RCD Mallorca B on weekends."