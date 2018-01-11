Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been advised to consider a loan move to Inter Milan or elsewhere during the January transfer window to reinvigorate his career.

The 28-year-old has started just five Premier League games this season and is free to leave Anfield on a temporary deal until the end of the season.

Roberto Firmino and Dominic Solanke are both ahead of Sturridge in the Liverpool pecking order and he was omitted from the last England squad which played Germany and Brazil in November.

And according to former Premier League winner Tony Gale, the ex-Chelsea and Manchester City forward must move this month to keep his World Cup dream alive.

"It seems like another player who is content to be sitting there, but if he gets the opportunity for a loan move, I would get out there and get playing football; prove your fitness between now and the end of the season," Gale, who enjoyed a 21-year playing career, said. "Then you never know with your England chances.

"Without doubt, he is still a quality finisher. I think Jurgen's Klopp's style since he came in hasn't quite suited him in terms of when you lose the ball, you have to be the first line of defence and get after the ball. But he has that rare commodity that he can score a goal.

"The injury situation with Daniel [has always prevented him cementing a regular starting berth]. He needs to play a whole season. When he was playing at Liverpool with Suarez, they were unstoppable.

"If he can keep his fitness [he can recapture that form], but how is he going to get in this Liverpool team and play week-in, week-out and have that fitness that you need to have to be super sharp in front of goal and have that quality to bring other players into play. I am not sure he is going to get that at Liverpool with the players they have got there."

Reports from Italy [Sky Italia] linking Sturridge with a move to the San Siro have been followed by suggestions the forward has offered his services to the Nerazzurri, who are seeking an alternative to Mauro Icardi.

Tuttosport [per the Daily Mail] understands that among the main factors in Inter's interest is Sturridge's ability to play out wide and his versatility could prove crucial to Luciano Spalletti's side's hopes of cementing a Champions League place for next season.