Liverpool striker Divock Origi will consider a permanent move to Wolfsburg at the end of the current season.

Origi, 22, has impressed in spurts under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield but following the arrival of Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke last summer, he was deemed surplus to requirements. Having joined Wolfsburg on a season-long loan deal, the Belgium international has secured the consistent first-team opportunities he craved, starting 12 of the club's 17 Bundesliga matches this term, contributing four goals.

Back in December, Wolfsburg confirmed that had begun to explore the possibility of signing the former Lille starlet permanently. It is an idea Origi is open to, but suggests he will hold off on a final decision until the end of the season.

"I take that as a compliment that the club rates me," Origi was quoted as saying by Sport Buzzer. "Several factors play a role. I am someone who is enjoying the moment.

"I think everything is possible. I focus on the here and now. I have a good relationship with Liverpool, but feel really well here at Wolfsburg. We will sit down at the end of the season and talk, we will see what's next. Right now, I am here for another six months and I am open for everything."

Origi, who signed for Liverpool after the 2014 World Cup before returning to Lille on a season-long loan, has scored 21 goals in his 76 appearances as a Liverpool player in all competitions. The striker's contract on Merseyside is set to expire in 2019, leaving Liverpool in a position where they might have to cash in on their player while they still can this summer.

While Origi's future is likely to be decided in the summer, Liverpool's January transfer window is in full swing. Virgil van Dijk made his debut for the club on Friday against Everton following his £75m move with Philippe Coutinho leaving the club for Barcelona over the weekend in a £142m deal. Reports suggest Klopp's side will now turn their attention to bringing Naby Keita to the club six months earlier than planned.