Mohamed Salah has revealed that he is delighted at having reached the 30-goal milestone for a club like Liverpool but insisted it would not have been possible without the support of his teammates.

The forward reached the milestone with a wonderful effort at the Estadio do Dragao in the round of 16 tie of the Champions League against Porto in which he juggled the ball over goalkeeper Jose Sa before finishing from close range after James Milner's initial shot had come back off the post.

However, the limelight was hogged by Sadio Mane, who scored a hattrick in what was a relatively easy outing for Liverpool on their return to the greatest stage in Europe.

The Egyptian Player of the Year for 2017 has been in brilliant form throughout the campaign, scoring goals for fun as the Reds rose rapidly in the Premier League table, giving themselves a viable chance of securing their position in the top four this season.

Salah is delighted at having reached the milestone and has thanked his coaches and teammates for helping him in the journey. He has promised that there is still more to come from him in the campaign where they are currently competing for the Champions League trophy, with the league title having all but been confirmed on its way to Manchester City.

"It is a great feeling to have scored 30 goals in a first season at a club like Liverpool," Salah told Liverpool's official website. "It's something huge, so I am very happy about it – but I have to carry on and keep looking forward to score many more goals.

"In my mind I am always trying to improve and I'm doing it every single day. Every day I look at myself and try to improve myself all the time. I am happy at the moment, I feel good, and that's the most important thing – and 100 per cent, there is still more to come."

"The players and the coaches here make it easier for you," he added. "I play alongside very good players, each one has different qualities, and that makes it easier for me. I am very happy to play alongside them; all of them, they have helped me a lot to score goals. I am very happy to be with this group."