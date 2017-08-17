Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has revealed that there has been no distractions in and around the Reds camp over the ongoing transfer speculations involving Philippe Coutinho as no one really talks about these things in the hall.

The 25-year-old handed in a transfer request despite the Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group released a statement insisting that no offers will be considered following a €100m offer from Barcelona. The Brazil international missed Liverpool's opening game of the Premier League season against Watford on Saturday and also did not travel for Tuesday's Champions League qualifier against Hoffenheim.

ESPN's Spanish channel ESPN Deportes reports that any deal for the midfielder will also be worth more than €100m (£91m), including various performance-based bonuses. The Reds have struggled to cope without their star player thus far, managing only a draw against Watford but were able to get the better of Hoffenheim in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier in a close game, where the Bundesliga club missed a penalty. However, Can insists that there will be no bad blood among the players if he does decide to leave as it is up to the player.

"I think it's no problem for us because nobody speaks in the team about that," Can told reporters on the Coutinho situation, as quoted by Goal. "Of course, if Philippe stays with us everybody is happy – in my eyes, he's one of the best players in the world. But if he goes, if he wants to go then everyone will wish him the best and we have to go again."

Eager to make a mark after Neymar's £198m to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona are hopeful of signing both Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele before the transfer window closes. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has put up a stop to force a move and is currently missing from training, which has turned a lot of players in the team the wrong way.