Former Liverpool star John Aldridge has urged Jurgen Klopp to splash the cash like Manchester United and Chelsea in order to sign a "top top forward" in the summer transfer window.

The Reds allowed Christian Benteke to leave Anfield and make a switch to Crystal Palace last summer. His exit, coupled with Danny Ings' second long-term injury meant Klopp was left with Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi as the recognised strikers in the squad.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund manager fielded Roberto Firmino as the man to lead Liverpool's attack this season. Aldridge, who played as a striker at Anfield between 1987 to 1989, claims Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte will be looking to spend around £50m-£60m ($61.7m-$74.1m) on a forward in the summer.

Aldridge wants the Merseyside club to spend big on bringing in a top quality striker to Liverpool following the Reds' failure to seal three points during their trip to Manchester, where both fixtures – against United and Manchester City – ended in a 1-1 draw.

"Liverpool's breathless draw at Manchester City on Sunday proved one thing. We need a striker. We need a top, top forward. And we should spend big to get him during the summer transfer window," Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo.

"At 1-0 up, we had City where we wanted them. They were on the ropes, they had gone midway through the second half after James Milner's opener. But, like against Manchester United back in January, we didn't take our chances and let the opposition back into the game.

"You know Chelsea and Manchester United are going to spend £50m-£60m on a forward this summer. It's not what you want to do, but it's what needs to be done."

"That's the difference between being hot on the heels of Chelsea and where we are in the table now. If you have that really top striker – someone, yes, like Luis Suarez – you win on Sunday and you win at Old Trafford."

"We have to be looking in that market. And that can only happen if we qualify for the Champions League. Yes, you can buy a striker for £30m who could be fantastic. But if you want a true guarantee of goals at that top level, you have to match what the others are paying."