Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward has expressed his desire to join Huddersfield Town on loan in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old, who made a switch to the Merseyside club from Wrexham, has failed to cement a place in the Reds' first team. He has been out on loan in the last two years, at Morecambe, Aberdeen and Huddersfield.

Liverpool already have the services of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius as the two first choice goalkeepers at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp stressed that the duo will fight with Ward for a place in the starting lineup for the 2017/18 season.

Hudderfield manager David Wagner was the youth team manager at Borussia Dortmund when Klopp was at the club. He left the German outfit in November 2015 in order to take the job with the English side.

Ward confirmed Wagner wants him on loan for the upcoming campaign. However, the stopper is aware that his future decision lies in the hands of his parent club.

"I've given him my thoughts as well. But at the end of the day, I'm not a Huddersfield Town player," Ward explained, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"I belong to Liverpool and no matter what I think or David thinks, Liverpool are my club and their needs must come first.

"Anything would be a loan deal. These aren't just my thoughts because I have a contract at Liverpool. It is a club that's close to my heart and I ultimately want to go back there and have ambitions of trying to become the No 1."

Ward played a key role in Huddersfield's promotion to the Premier League as he was between the sticks for the penalty shootout of the Championship play-offs against Reading. He claims that Terriers' promotion to the top flight of club competition in England has "changed things" for him.

"Promotion has changed things for me. It is a chance to go and play in the Premier League at a club where you know the place, they know what you're about," he said.

"It is kind of out of my hands at the minute. As it stands, I am going back to Liverpool for pre-season and have a bit of competition with the other two boys. But this time of year you haven't got a clue what is round the corner, so take each day as it comes."