Liverpool have confirmed their midfielder Lucas Leiva has completed a move to SS Lazio on 18 July.

The 30-year-old joined the Merseyside club from Brazilian club Gremio in 2007 and has made 346 appearances for the Reds during his 10-year spell at Anfield. The Brazil international has sealed his move to the Serie A outfit after successfully completing his medical in Rome.

A statement on Liverpool's official website read, "Liverpool FC can confirm that Lucas Leiva has today joined SS Lazio in a permanent transfer."

During his decade long spell with the Premier League club, Lucas has become a fan favourite amongst Liverpool supporters. He was the club's longest-serving player and has left Jurgen Klopp's side to join the Italian side.

Lucas heaped praise on Liverpool, both as a club and a city. The South American midfielder also stressed the importance of the fans' support, especially during the tough time and has vowed to return to watch the Reds in action in the future.

"Liverpool as a club and Liverpool as a city is a unique place. I think it's different from everywhere," Lucas told Liverpoolfc.com.

"The fans are a big part of the club, probably the most important part of the club, and without them Liverpool wouldn't be the same club I would say.

"Thank you for all the support, especially in difficult times, that's when it means a lot. We all know that Liverpool fans are really special and they were always here for me.

"I'll always be watching and supporting Liverpool and for sure I'll be back, in the city to visit friends and watch games in the future."

Lucas is a versatile player, who can play in the midfield and in the defence. He has featured in the Champions League and the Europa League for Liverpool and his experience in the European competition will be vital for Lazio.

He will be replacing Lucas Biglia at Stadio Olimpico after the Argentine midfielder swapped Lazio for AC Milan this summer.