Liverpoolare hoping to complete a deal in signing AS Roma star winger Mohamed Salah in the coming days.

According to the Times, the Reds are looking to agree a fee with Roma for the transfer of the attacker. Salah is ready to undergo a medical at Liverpool, once he receives a green signal by his current employers.

Salah's impressive display for Roma convinced Jurgen Klopp to sign him for the Merseyside club in the summer transfer window. Liverpool's opening bid of £28m ($35.6m) was turned down by the Serie A outfit and they have been asked to improve their bid.

The Premier League club wanted to agree a fee and have been discussing over a fortnight fee with Roma. Giallorossi sporting director Monchi stressed that the Italian club will decide the price tag for the winger, suggesting that the Reds should meet their valuation.

Goal.com reported that Roma are demanding a fee in excess of £40m ($50.9m) to part ways with the winger. However, the two clubs are set to compromise over a fee after and it is understood to be in excess of £35m ($44.8m) inclusive of add-ons. Salah has already agreed personal terms with the Anfield outfit.

The Independent earlier reported that Roma need to raise funds from transfers in order to balance the books by the end of June in order to stay within Financial Fair Play rules. This would come as an encouragement for Liverpool in their ongoing pursuit of the African star.

Liverpool are likely to be successful in signing the Egyptian international, three years after losing him out to Chelsea in January 2014. A disappointing spell at Stamford Bridge saw him go out on loan at Fiorentina and Roma, before his move to Stadio Olimpico was made permanent last summer.

Salah, who is currently in his homeland, has scored 15 goals and registered 11 assists in 31 Serie A appearances for Roma last season.