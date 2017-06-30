Liverpool are considering an option in signing Hull City defender Andrew Robertson in the summer transfer window.

The Reds manager Jurgen Klopp fielded midfielder James Milner in the left-back position, ahead of Alberto Moreno. According to the Liverpool Echo, the 24-year-old's future at Anfield remains uncertain.

Klopp is open to the idea of bringing in a new left-back, if he gets a clarity on Moreno's future at the Merseyside club. The Spain international is wanted by Napoli and the Serie A outfit even tabled a £11m ($14.3m) bid in signing the full-back.

However, Liverpool turned down Napoli's approach and will only sanction his sale if potential suitors can meet their £15m ($19.5m) asking price. As of now, only Napoli have registered their interest in the player.

The Anfield outfit will bring in a left-back this summer only if Moreno leaves Liverpool. The player is yet to accept that his future lies away from the Reds and has not communicated the same to the club.

Moreno will only inform his decision when he returns to pre-season in July. Until the former Sevilla man's fate is sealed, Liverpool are unlikely to go ahead in signing a left-back this summer.

Robertson made 33 appearances for Hull last season, which includes 31 starts. He managed to score one goal and registered two assists. The Tigers were one of the three clubs to be relegated from the Premier League.

Liverpool have watched the 23-year-old Scotland international for the last two years and were looking at the option of signing him last summer. However, Klopp decided against signing the player and fielded Milner in the left-back position in the previous campaign.

Hull value their defender around £8m ($10.4m) and Liverpool are not the only club interested in signing him. The Daily Mail claims Newcastle United, Burnley and West Ham United are also believed to be interested in signing Robertson.