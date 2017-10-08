Former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson has urged Jurgen Klopp to bring in new faces in the January transfer window to strengthen his defence and maximise the Merseyside club's chances of finishing in the top four.

Klopp has come under pressure at Anfield after a poor run of form that has included just one win in the club's last seven matches across all competitions.

The Reds are seven points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City heading into their crunch clash against archrivals Manchester United on 14 October.

Thompson backed his former club to recover from their underwhelming start to the season and finish in the top four, but said there was a need for new players to be brought in to improve the squad in January.

"I honestly believe we will still finish in the top four because we can outgun most teams," he told Sky Sports.

"But I do feel that come January we need to improve the defenders and get an out-and-out striker. If [Borussia Dortmund striker] Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became available then he should be on our hit list."

Thompson also advised the Reds to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton and a powerful centre-back to play alongside him.

"I don't believe the Virgil van Dijk signing alone would have solved our problems," he said. "He'd improve our defence but I don't think he's the sort of vocal leader who would sort it out. I'd like to see a more physical and commanding presence in the side."

The former Reds defender added that he would give Klopp a B grade for the first two years of his reign at Anfield.

"He's done well, we've got to two finals but lost both, which is the reason why I wouldn't go much higher than a B," Thompson said.

"He's certainly improved the team. People keep comparing him with Brendan Rodgers' team but Rodgers was blessed with a fantastic spine whereas Jurgen has had to build a squad."