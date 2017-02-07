Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to bounce back from their series of poor results when they host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League clash at Anfield on 11 February. The Reds are without a league win in 2017 and have dropped out of the top four following their 2-0 defeat to Hull City.

The Merseyside club managed only one win in nine matches played in all competitions in January and the victory came during the FA Cup third round replay against Plymouth Argyle. However, that did not have an impact as they were knocked out of the competition following a 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round.

Liverpool's exit from the FA Cup came after their elimination from the EFL Cup at the hands of Southampton. In the last five matches played in all competitions, the former Borussia Dortmund manager has seen his side suffer four defeats and Klopp wants his players to be at 100% for the clash against the north London club.

"We have to show a reaction — not only the players, we all have to show a reaction," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

"I don't like it but we have to accept it that people now say we have a wonderful record against the top teams, but then against the other teams we have not even a kind of a record.

"It's the right thing to say in this moment and that feels really hard. Actually, I'm not used to things like this, because for most of the time in my life I have played and worked for a 'weaker team', if you want, and we never had a chance when the other team was at 100 per cent.

"So, we should be at 100 per cent. That's what we have to do in the dressing room, on the pitch and at the training ground – showing a reaction."