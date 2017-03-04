Arsenal will travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Saturday (4 March) in a game that has been labeled a 'direct head-to-head battle' for a place in the top four.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 5pm GMT. Live TV coverage is available on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 1 HD. Catch the highlights on Match of the Day on BBC One at 10.30pm GMT.

Overview

Liverpool were in eighth place and Arsenal were the league leaders when they met at Anfield last season, the Gunners would go on to finish second, while the Reds finished as they were in eighth. It was Jurgen Klopp's first season in England and he was yet to shape the squad and implement his style.

Fast-forward one year and two months and the fortunes have improved for the latter, while it remains the same for the former. Both teams are realistically speaking out of the title race, but remain in contention for a place in the top four. Klopp is keen to bring back Champions League football to Merseyside and a win over Arsenal will go a long way in helping that cause.

Liverpool were touted as title contenders in the first-half of the season, but a poor run of form since the beginning of 2017 have seen them drop out of contention. They are currently in fifth place having taken just six points from a possible 21 since 2 January.

Sadio Mane's absence owing to the Afcon Cup played a major role in their recent slump. His return saw them record a crucial victory over Tottenham, but couldn't build on their confidence as they lost their next encounter to manager-less Leicester City on Monday (27 February). Klopp has urged his team to respond when Arsenal visit, and warned them they are playing for their futures.

Arsenal are also in a similar position and are just one point better off than Liverpool in fourth place. Arsene Wenger's team are also facing a battle to secure a top four place after their title hopes were extinguished with back-to-back losses against Watford and league leaders Chelsea.

They did pick up a win against Hull City and Sutton United in the FA Cup in recent weeks, but a 5-1 Champions League humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in between the two wins is still hanging over the entire squad.

The Gunners have struggled away from home against the bigger clubs and the Frenchman is keen for his team to overcome the mental block and bring back the three points. Mesut Ozil is a major doubt for the game after he picked up an illness during the week, but Aaron Ramsey is available against after spending three weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Match Stat: The last ten Premier League meetings between these clubs at Anfield have seen 41 goals scored.

What Managers Say

Jurgen Klopp: "The first impression from this season [August's win over Arsenal at The Emirates] was spectacular. It was a wonderful game - some people may say that game was like the whole season in one game.

"We were really happy we could beat a really strong side like Arsenal in their home ground. The last few games we played against them have all been kind of spectacular," via Sky Sports

Arsene Wenger: "Our recent history has not been so positive in big games away from home, but I am convinced we have the quality and maybe we have to adapt the style a little bit as well. It's important that we have a positive result in a big game like this.

One of the battles where I think Liverpool is very strong is in midfield," said Wenger. "Of course you have Sadio Mane, who's been very influential. Then you have Philippe Coutinho with his creativity. To keep them quiet will be important," via Arsenal.com

Betting Odds (betfair)

Liverpool to win: 11/10

Arsenal to win: 11/4

Draw: 13/

Team News

Liverpool

Possible XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Lallana, Can, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Coutinho.

Arsenal

Possible XI: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Ramsey; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Welbeck; Sanchez.