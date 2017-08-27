Live Close Liverpool vs Arsenal Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield in final Premier League match before international break.

Reds hoping to build on home wins against Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim.

Arsene Wenger's looking to put defeat by Stoke City behind them.

Alexis Sanchez is set to return for Gunners, while Simon Mignolet has been dropped from Liverpool squad entirely.

Now 15:09 Klopp has rejigged his defence with starts handed to Karius and Joe Gomez, who comes in for Alexander-Arnold at right-back. Will he provide the Reds with the solidity they need?

1 min 15:08 Not a bad bench for Arsenal, with Giroud, Lacazette and Walcott lying in wait.

3 min 15:06 So Alexis Sanchez is starting but there is no place for Alexandre Lacazette, who drops to the bench. Welbeck starts up top for the Gunners, who seem to have stayed with three at the back.

16 min 14:53 Danny Murphy fuelled the flames ahead of the clash at Anfield by saying Alexis Sanchez would choose Liverpool over Arsenal if given the choice now. "When Alexis Sanchez had the choice in 2014, he decided to join Arsenal ahead of Liverpool. If he had those options again today, there is a good chance he would go the other way," Murphy told The London Evening Standard. "Look at Liverpool in 2017. They are in the Champions League. They have increased the capacity of Anfield to 54,000 and there are outline plans to take it to 60,000, similar to Emirates Stadium." "Jurgen Klopp is now settled in the manager's job. He is very charismatic and might be more of a draw than Brendan Rodgers was. Brendan did well at Liverpool but Klopp won two Bundesliga titles and reached a Champions League Final with Borussia Dortmund. "Liverpool seem to be on the way up, whereas I feel Arsenal are on a plateau — and if they lose Sanchez before the transfer window closes next Thursday, they will find themselves in an incredibly difficult position," he added.

17 min 14:51 Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has suffered early season criticism, but Jurgen Klopp does understand the derision levelled at his compatriot. "He is an outstandingly skilled boy. If people are not happy with him, I don't know why. There is absolutely no doubt over in ­Germany about the quality of Mesut Ozil. In his position Germany is ­really blessed with a lot of world-class or close-to-world-class ­players but he is a first pick in the German national team, so that should be a sign. "The manager, Joachim Low, sticks to the players he is ­successful with, but not when other ­players offer more. So Ozil's always a very ­important player for Germany – don't forget he won the World Cup with Germany three years ago, so I don't know why people criticise him."

26 min 14:42 There will be no Coutinho for Liverpool, but Alexis Sanchez will start for Arsenal this afternoon. The Chilean is set to make his first appearance of the season, but will it be his last in Gunners colours?

28 min 14:40 Another bit of Liverpool team news; Simon Mignolet has been omitted from the squad entirely by Jurgen Klopp. He is neither ill or injured, but Klopp has opted to start Loris Karius and have Danny Ward on the substitutes' bench. Remains to be seen what transpires from that...

32 min 14:37 Coutinho is unavailable, and Klopp provided an update on Liverpool's further knocks and niggles. "[Wijnaldum] will be here as soon as possible and is available. [Other than Wijnaldum] nothing major, Trent had a little dead leg, was not serious, Emre twisted a little, shouldn't be serious. Nothing happened yesterday [Thursday], it should be okay."

34 min 14:35 Liverpool will, predictably, be without Philippe Coutinho this afternoon. Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the Brazilian is still on the Reds' injury list, but the playmaker has been called up by his country for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers. "He's on our injury list - that hasn't changed," Klopp said in his pre-match press conference. "We have had no contact with the Brazil FA but the rules are if they want to check him he has to go. I don't know exactly but I think it will happen, we'll do it, no problem."