Liverpool take on Burnley in the Premier League clash at Anfield on 12 March (Sunday).

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 4pm GMT. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD. Radio commentary of the game is available on BBC Radio 5 Live. Catch the highlights of the match on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One and BBC One HD at 10:30pm GMT.

Overview

Liverpool have registered two wins in the Premier League since the turn of the year and both the victories came against two north London clubs, Tottenham and Arsenal. The Reds sealed a comfortable 2-0 win over the White Hart Lane outfit before defeating Arsene Wenger's side 3-1 at home.

The Merseyside club have struggled against the team sitting at the bottom half of the table as they have suffered defeats at the hands of Swansea City, Hull City and Leicester City in the league.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to avoid a similar situation when the Clarets visit Anfield on Sunday. A defeat could allow their top four rivals to overtake them in the league as that will see Liverpool slip to a possible sixth place.

Burnley enter this tie after suffering a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Swansea. They have not enjoyed a good run in recent times as they are without a win in five matches played across all competitions, including a defeat at the hands of Lincoln City in the FA Cup.

Sean Dyche saw his side register their first win of the season against Liverpool at home. He will be hoping that Burnley can complete a double over Liverpool in the league. Sam Vokas and Andre Gray were on the scoresheet at Turf Moor.

A victory over the Reds will be a massive boost for the Clarets and that could see them move to the top half of the table, ahead of 11th West Ham United.

What managers say

Jurgen Klopp: "People say I don't have a Plan B or whatever [but] yes, we know how to play. We have to cover specific spaces and make the right decisions. We can't just say we can only concentrate on counter attacks, set pieces, whatever. It's an all-round challenge.My job, how I understand it, is to help them find the right decisions easier. That's what training is for [now] we have to prove it on the pitch. Before Arsenal, the mood was optimistic. In this moment, I'm not sure we will win against Burnley but I am quite optimistic because I know about the boys. We always have to be competitive and that's what we have to be in this game too, no-one should expect an easy game. We are ready for the fight," Klopp told Sky Sports.

Sean dyche: "I don't think it's about intimidation. I think we just deal with the realities of the challenge in front of us. You've got to go home and away to all these places and there are some very good sides. We've shown ourselves to be one with our home form. We are obviously an underdog. We would be anyway but also we haven't won away. But the beauty of football is it brings up strange anomalies. We've got to make that happen, we can't wait for it," Dyche told Sky Sports.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Liverpool: 1/4

Draw: 11/2

Burnley: 12

Team News

Liverpool

Possible XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner; Lallana, Can, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Coutinho.

Burnley

Possible XI: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Bradyl Gray, Vokes.