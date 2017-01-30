Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield in the Premier League on Tuesday (31 January) with the Reds looking to get back to winning ways after three straight home losses.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT. Live TV coverage is available BT Sport 1 and 1 HD. Radio coverage will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live. Catch the highlights on Match of the Day on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Overview

Jurgen Klopp is facing a crisis ahead of Liverpool's home clash against Chelsea after seeing his team get knocked out of two cup competitions within a matter of days by Southampton and Championship side Wolves. Moreover, the Reds have lost three consecutive home games leading up to the clash against the Premier League leaders, which has increased the pressure on the manager and the players.

Klopp's policy of rotating his squad and playing inexperienced players in the cup competitions led to their down fall in the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, but they have also failed to win their last three games in the league. Sadio Mane's return to the squad following his participation at the Afcon Cup will come as a big boost to the manager, as they have struggled to score goals in his absence.

The Liverpool owners have reportedly sent a private jet to fly the forward in time for the game from Gabon, and the club are hoping that he can at least start the game from the bench. The Merseyside club were touted as one of the main title challengers to Chelsea, but their recent form has seen them drop down the table to fourth place, 10 points behind the Blues.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are the form team in the league having lost just one of their last 16 league games, following their loss to Arsenal at the end of September. Their only recent hiccup was against fellow north Londoners Tottenham, where they lost 2-0 at White Hart Lane at the start of January.

Antonio Conte has reformed the team with his new formation and tactics, which is bringing out the best in all players. Pedro Rodriguez, who struggled in his first season at Stamford Bridge, has recaptured the form from his Barcelona days, while Diego Costa is back to his best and is tied at the top of the goal scoring charts with Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

The Italian manager is aware that it is a dangerous time to be playing against Liverpool, as they will be eager to arrest the slide and get back to winning ways. However, Conte is on a revenge mission after Klopp's team pulled off a 1-0 win at the Bridge earlier in the season.

Match statistics

Chelsea are unbeaten at Anfield in their last five games, they have won twice and drawn thrice.

What managers say

Jurgen Klopp: "This is still a very good squad, and I am still quite a good manager even though we have lost the last three games. That doesn't change, but the mood around us has changed. I have absolutely nothing good to say about the last defeat, the only good thing about the game is that it is over. Now we have the chance to win the next game and we must keep faith," said after Liverpool's loss to Wolves in the FA Cup – third consecutive home loss, via the Guardian.

Antonio Conte [on Chelsea being transformed after Stamford Bridge defeat to Liverpool]: "For sure it's true. After that game I said that Liverpool is already a team and Chelsea is not a team. After four months a lot of things are changed in my team. We are growing a lot, improving a lot and we have good confidence. It will be more difficult for Liverpool if you compare the game here with this game at Anfield. We must pay great attention because when you arrive after three defeats you are very dangerous and very angry. It won't be easy on Tuesday," via the Daily Mail.

Betting odds (betfair)

Liverpool to win: 6/4

Chelsea to win: 2

Draw: 23/10

Team news

Liverpool

Possible XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Can; Lallana, Firmino, Coutinho.

Chelsea

Possible XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kanté, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard.