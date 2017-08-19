Live Liverpool remain without Philippe Coutinho, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana but Daniel Sturridge is available again after recovering from injury.

Andy Robertson hoping to make his debut for the club this afternoon.

Wilfried Zaha is facing four weeks on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury but Yohan Cabaye and James McArthur are both in contention. Saturday's 3pm fixtures: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Burnley vs West Brom Leicester City vs Brighton Southampton vs West Ham Bournemouth vs Watford

Now 13:42 Team news: Crystal Palace Wilfried Zaha faces up to four weeks on the sidelines after a knee injury he picked up in the 3-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town last Saturday; a major blow given how the Ivory Coast has previously ran rings around today's opposition. Yohan Cabaye and James McArthur have recovered from knocks and are pushing for starting places.

4 min 13:37 Jurgen Klopp on Daniel Sturridge's chances of featuring today: "Daniel yes. Yesterday he was part of the complete session and looked really good, but always after injuries you have to wait to see how the player reacts to this intensity."

8 min 13:33 Team news: Liverpool Daniel Sturridge will be hoping to make his first appearance of the season today. Jurgen Klopp decided against bringing the England international out to Germany for the midweek Champions League playoff against Hoffenheim but spoke confidently about his striker's chances of featuring today.

9 min 13:33 Team news: Liverpool The Philippe Coutinho transfer saga rumbles on with Liverpool rejecting a third bid from Barcelona for their playmaker on Friday, an offer said to be worth £114m. The Brazil international will not feature today however as he continues his recovery from a back injury. Nathaniel Clyne is another absentee with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who netted that stunning free kick against Hoffenheim midweek, expected to fill in again. Adam Lallana meanwhile is facing three months on the sidelines due to a thigh injury.