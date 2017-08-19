- Liverpool remain without Philippe Coutinho, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana but Daniel Sturridge is available again after recovering from injury.
- Andy Robertson hoping to make his debut for the club this afternoon.
- Wilfried Zaha is facing four weeks on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury but Yohan Cabaye and James McArthur are both in contention.
Team news: Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha faces up to four weeks on the sidelines after a knee injury he picked up in the 3-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town last Saturday; a major blow given how the Ivory Coast has previously ran rings around today's opposition. Yohan Cabaye and James McArthur have recovered from knocks and are pushing for starting places.
Jurgen Klopp on Daniel Sturridge's chances of featuring today:
Team news: Liverpool
Daniel Sturridge will be hoping to make his first appearance of the season today. Jurgen Klopp decided against bringing the England international out to Germany for the midweek Champions League playoff against Hoffenheim but spoke confidently about his striker's chances of featuring today.
Team news: Liverpool
The Philippe Coutinho transfer saga rumbles on with Liverpool rejecting a third bid from Barcelona for their playmaker on Friday, an offer said to be worth £114m. The Brazil international will not feature today however as he continues his recovery from a back injury.
Nathaniel Clyne is another absentee with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who netted that stunning free kick against Hoffenheim midweek, expected to fill in again. Adam Lallana meanwhile is facing three months on the sidelines due to a thigh injury.
Crystal Palace have a record to break this afternoon. Another win on the red half of Merseyside today will see them become the first team to win four consecutive top flight games at Anfield since Arsenal last achieved that feat in 1935.
Liverpool have struggled to deal with Palace on their own turf with their old boy Christian Benteke putting them to the sword last time they met, scoring twice as the Eagles returned to south east London with three points.
Liverpool are still struggling with the defensive woes that plagued them last season but with their new front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, Premier League defences will be worried.
That is one of five 3pm fixtures we will be bringing you this afternoon; team news from all of them coming up.