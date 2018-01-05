Live 19.55 GMT - Liverpool vs Everton Merseyside rivals square off in the FA Cup for the 24th time and 230th overall in eagerly anticipated Friday night clash at Anfield

£75m defender Virgil van Dijk makes his Liverpool debut, although Cenk Tosun will not feature for Everton with official confirmation of his move from Besiktas still to come

Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho both remain sidelined along with Jordan Henderson, Alberto Moreno, Daniel Sturridge and Nathaniel Clyne, but Sadio Mane starts after his 6,000-mile round trip to Ghana

Michael Keane (foot) is absent for the visitors, who are also without Leighton Baines, Ramiro Funes Mori, Seamus Coleman and Maarten Stekelenburg

Ross Barkley has now completed a £15m switch to Chelsea on a five-and-a-half-year deal

Hosts, yet to suffer a home defeat in 2017-18, are undefeated in 16 matches across all competitions and equalled their longest unbeaten run against the out-of-form Toffees with a 1-1 draw in December

2 min 19:27 It's fair to say that Barkley's move has not gone down at all well among Everton supporters given that it comes just five months after he supposedly pulled out of a move to Stamford Bridge that would have netted the club around £15m more. The Mayor of Liverpool and lifelong Toffees fan Joe Anderson has even taken to social media to say that he will be writing to both the FA and the Premier League calling for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the transfer. Yeesh.

7 min 19:21 Antonio Conte described the 24-year-old as a "good prospect", very strong physically with good technique and "a lot of space for improvement". He added: "He's a good prospect but it's very important to understand when he can recover from his injury. He had a bad injury, he had surgery and he hasn't played for seven months. "We must have great patience and, at the same time, hope to recover him very quickly so he can help us for the rest of the season."

9 min 19:19 Back to Barkley, who has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract at Chelsea and will wear Frank Lampard's old number 8 shirt. "I'm overwhelmed, I'm looking forward to it and I'm really excited to get started," he said. "To be given a fresh start at a new club like Chelsea, it's unbelievable for me. I'm looking forward to continuing where I left off at the end of last season and hoping to improve and add more goals to my game."

14 min 19:14 On globetrotter Mane, who netted the first goal at Burnley before finishing second to teammate Salah at the African Player of the Year awards, Klopp joked: "Ghana is a nice country and not too far away from our time. It was a proper flight and maybe he had a better bed than I had. "Everything is good and he had enough time to sleep. Everything was perfectly organised – all good."

19 min 19:10 Here's Klopp explaining tonight's team selection.... It's just a normal football game. We couldn't do too much so far; Ragnar Klavan and Dejan Lovren played a lot of games in the last few weeks, and both have a little bit here and a little bit there. So, [we have] fresh Joel Matip for this very important game. And a very fresh Virgil van Dijk – not fine-tuned, of course, but to deal with my expectations as a player is quite easy. It's only about what they are feeling from around. I hope that especially all the people of Liverpool accept that the best things will come. But tonight he has to help us. We know that and we will help him as well.

26 min 19:03 Everton swap five, with Jonjoe Kenny, captain Phil Jagielka, James McCarthy, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Calvert-Lewin replacing Keane, Ashley Williams, Tom Davies, Nikola Vlasic and Oumar Niasse.

34 min 18:54 Klopp makes six changes to the side that beat Burnley, with only Joe Gomez, Emre Can, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mane retaining their starting berths. Joel Matip partners Van Dijk in the heart of defence.

51 min 18:38 Allardyce said it would be "dangerous" to risk Michael Keane against Liverpool after the centre-back required stitches on a foot injury suffered against United. He joins Leighton Baines, Ramiro Funes Mori, Seamus Coleman and Maarten Stekelenburg in the treatment room.

55 min 18:33 Allardyce's hopes of perhaps including Cenk Tosun on the bench this evening have been scuppered, with Everton failing to register their prospective new signing by the midday deadline. The Turkish forward is still expected to complete his proposed £27m switch from Besiktas, although negotiations over a four-and-a-half year contract were said to have hit a minor snag at Finch Farm on Thursday evening. Ross Barkley would not have been fit enough to make his first appearance of the season anyway having only recently returned to training following groin and hamstring surgery and confirmation of a £15m move to Chelsea means he has definitely played his final game for his boyhood club.

58 min 18:30 Klopp - who said there was "no rush" to play Van Dijk - has already confirmed that Simon Mignolet will be rested entirely tonight, with deputy Loris Karius in goal and third-choice option Danny Ward likely to be on the bench. 2017 Confederation of African Football Player of the Year Mohamed Salah remains sidelined with a groin injury, while Philippe Coutinho (thigh) is also still missing as speculation abounds that he will finally get his wish by sealing a big-money move to Barcelona this month. Captain Jordan Henderson, Alberto Moreno, Daniel Sturridge, Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Bogdan and Marko Grujic complete a lengthy list of absentees, though Sadio Mane is in contention despite making a 6000-mile round trip with Salah to the Ghanaian capital of Accra for an awards bash on Thursday night.