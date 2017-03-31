Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday where a win for either will give them a massive boost in their race for a Champions League spot.

Overview

Liverpool have been inconsistent in 2017, going winless in their first five games of the year, which all but ended their hopes in the race for the title. However, a convincing victory over Arsenal and a battling 1-1 draw with Manchester City has kept them well in touch for a place in the top four.

They are three points behind second-placed Tottenham and 13 behind leaders Chelsea. They are also six points ahead of Arsenal, although they have played two games more. They have a brilliant record against Everton in recent weeks, having gone unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions.

Liverpool have won five of the 12 games including the reverse fixture at Goodison Park, highlighting their recent superiority in the derby. Only once have they managed a better unbeaten run in their history and they need a win to keep their hopes alive in the race for a Champions League spot.

However, the team will be without midfielder Adam Lallana, who will be out for a month after suffering a thigh injury in the international break.

Everton, meanwhile, are in brilliant form coming into the fixture, having won two back-to-back league games by a combined score of 7-0. They are level on points with sixth-placed Arsenal and a win here will take them three points clear, albeit having played three games more.

Everton were in imperious form in their last game against Hull, coming out 4-0 winners, with Romelu Lukaku netting a brace to take his league tally to 21. However, they will be without a few key characters for their league encounter, with Seamus Coleman out for the season with a broken leg and Ramino Funes-Mori missing with a torn meniscus from international duty last week.

What Managers Say

Jurgen Klopp on Lallana: "Whoever thought it was a good idea to play Manchester City and Liverpool on a Sunday night and then Germany against England on the Wednesday, it makes no sense. We all have to start to work much better together - the FA, Premier League, television and the clubs because we're trying to sell the best product City and Liverpool was one of the most intense games in the league.

"So you can't have the highlight games like that, then Germany against England. We all do this on the back of the players and a lot of players got injured on this international break.

"Friendly games at this stage of the season? Someone wants to tell me that it's important because we'll learn something about the players. Eight weeks from now we have more friendly games for the national team. Players should have a holiday but they're playing friendly games for their national teams." (via Liverpool Echo)

Ronald Koeman: "These games [Everton go to Old Trafford on Tuesday to meet Manchester United] are important so that's why it is disappointing that in the moment we get the chance to make this season special we have lost some important players.

"There has been a big difference in many years in derby results but I think we are now more close to Everton beating Liverpool. We had a good game at home [in December's reverse fixture] and were only defeated by a goal in the 97th minute. The team will be ready on Saturday to give Liverpool a big challenge." (via Mirror)

Team News

Liverpool

Possible XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Wijnaldum, Can, Lucas; Mane, Firmino, Coutinho.

Everton

Possible XI: Robles; Holgate, Williams, Jagielka, Baines; Davies, Barry, Gueye; Barkley, Lukaku, Lookman.