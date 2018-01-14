4pm GMT: Liverpool vs Manchester City
- Liverpool play first Premier League game since Philippe Coutinho joined Barcelona.
- Manchester City unbeaten in English competition this season.
- Gabriel Jesus could return for Pep Guardiola's side.
- Both sides have 114 goals between them this season.
City make six changes from the win over Bristol City. In come Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, Fabian Delph, Nicolas Otamendi, Kyle Walker and Ederson. Claudio Bravo, Danilo, Eliaquim Mangala, Yaya Toure, Aleksandar Zinchenko and Bernardo Silva miss out.
Three changes for Liverpool from the win over Everton. Virgil van Dijk, James Milner and Adam Lallana are replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum, Dejan Lovren and Mohamed Salah.
And now the Manchester City side.
The Liverpool team has dropped.
More breaking team news from Anfield: Loris Karius replaces Simon Mignolet in goal.
City might be unbeaten in the Premier League this season, but Liverpool have now gone 17 without defeat. They did lose 5-0 to the league leaders earlier in the campaign but given they are free-scoring themselves, there is no reason why they can't run Pep Guardiola's men close today.
Atmosphere building ahead of kick-off on Merseyside.
Some breaking team news from Anfield is that Virgil van Dijk will miss the chance to make his home league debut for Liverpool, as he is ruled out through injury. Full team news to come.
Liverpool arrive at Anfield ahead of kick-off.
Team news on the way from Anfield, but how should both sides line up?
Liverpool have Mohamed Salah back but Nathaniel Clyne, Jordan Henderson, Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge are all missing through injury.
Gabriel Jesus, Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy are all out for Man City. Kevin de Bruyne should be recalled after being named on the bench against Bristol City.
Our Premier League coverage on this Sunday afternoon has already sprung into life, with Bournemouth hosting Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium. The second half has just got under way on the south coast if you wish to follow the remaining 45 minutes of that one. Our live blog can be found here.
Our second game in the Premier League is a genuine crackjack of the contest. Liverpool and Manchester City and the two highest scoring sides in the Premier League and both arrive in fine form.
The Reds are of course reeling from the sale of Philppe Coutinho to Barcelona and play in the top flight for the first time since his departure to the Nou Camp.
City were pushed all the way in mid-week by Bristol City so could come into this game slightly fatigued in what is to date the greatest examination of their unbeaten Premier League record.
All the build-up ahead of the 4pm kick-off on the way.