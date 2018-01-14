Live 4pm GMT: Liverpool vs Manchester City Liverpool play first Premier League game since Philippe Coutinho joined Barcelona.

Manchester City unbeaten in English competition this season.

Gabriel Jesus could return for Pep Guardiola's side.

Both sides have 114 goals between them this season.

4 min 15:09 City make six changes from the win over Bristol City. In come Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, Fabian Delph, Nicolas Otamendi, Kyle Walker and Ederson. Claudio Bravo, Danilo, Eliaquim Mangala, Yaya Toure, Aleksandar Zinchenko and Bernardo Silva miss out.

9 min 15:03 Three changes for Liverpool from the win over Everton. Virgil van Dijk, James Milner and Adam Lallana are replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum, Dejan Lovren and Mohamed Salah.

13 min 14:59 More breaking team news from Anfield: Loris Karius replaces Simon Mignolet in goal.

14 min 14:58 City might be unbeaten in the Premier League this season, but Liverpool have now gone 17 without defeat. They did lose 5-0 to the league leaders earlier in the campaign but given they are free-scoring themselves, there is no reason why they can't run Pep Guardiola's men close today.

25 min 14:48 Some breaking team news from Anfield is that Virgil van Dijk will miss the chance to make his home league debut for Liverpool, as he is ruled out through injury. Full team news to come.

31 min 14:41 Team news on the way from Anfield, but how should both sides line up? Liverpool have Mohamed Salah back but Nathaniel Clyne, Jordan Henderson, Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge are all missing through injury. Gabriel Jesus, Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy are all out for Man City. Kevin de Bruyne should be recalled after being named on the bench against Bristol City.

40 min 14:32 Our Premier League coverage on this Sunday afternoon has already sprung into life, with Bournemouth hosting Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium. The second half has just got under way on the south coast if you wish to follow the remaining 45 minutes of that one. Our live blog can be found here.