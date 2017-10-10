Liverpool should turn to full-back Andrew Robertson when Manchester United visit Anfield this weekend, according to former striker John Aldridge. One of the biggest games of any season marks the return of the Premier League after the two-week international break, a clash that could prove pivotal for both sides.

Jose Mourinho's side are unbeaten in their last 10 games and will go back to the top of the table if they can leave Merseyside with at least a point. The Reds, meanwhile, have endured an indifferent campaign so far, with defensive problems undermining a stretch that has seen them win just three of their seven league games and crash out of the Carabao Cup.

But to ensure Liverpool can put United on the back foot Aldridge wants to see Klopp start with Scotland international Robertson on Saturday (14 October). The 23-year-old has made just three outings since joining from Hull City, but has been backed to rise to the challenge posed by United.

"I think the team pretty much picks itself for the weekend – but there is one change I would really like to see," he told the Liverpool Echo. "I would love Andy Robertson to start at left back. I like the look of this lad, I like his left foot and the balance he gives going forward. He also looks a better defender than Alberto Moreno, from the little bits I've seen.

"When he's started for us, he's had an impact. I think United will try to lock down the middle of the pitch, so we'll be pushed out to the flanks. That's where Robertson, with those crosses he can whip in between goalkeeper and defender, can be a real asset."

United have already plundered 21 goals in the top flight this term, summer signing Romelu Lukaku leading the way with seven goals in as many matches. Both sides played out a turgid stalemate in the same game last season and despite the attacking talent on show Aldridge is expecting Mourinho to adopt similar tactics this time around.

"We've seen some suggestions that United might come to Anfield to attack, that Mourinho might take the shackles off them and go for the throat," the former Tranmere Rovers boss insisted. "There is a 0% chance of that happening, trust me! It just isn't in Mourinho's make up. You look at the players he's signed for United, and it tells its own story. They're all six foot four, built like you-know-whats, and they all know how to mix it.

"Lukaku, [Eric] Bailly, [Nemanja] Matic, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic – it's clear what Mourinho wants; a powerful, physical team that can battle and scrap with anyone. That's a challenge for Liverpool, and one they'll have to overcome first and foremost. If they want to play, they'll have to earn it.

"Despite that, I still see vulnerabilities in United's defence. I know their record on paper is good, but they can be got at. [David] De Gea is a great keeper but he's needed more than Mourinho would like, I'm sure."