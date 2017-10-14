Kick-off: 12:30pm
- Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino both expected to start after arriving back on Merseyside on Thursday following journey back from Brazil.
- Sadio Mane sidelined for six weeks with hamstring injury.
- Marouane Fellaini to miss out after suffering ligament injury while on international duty with Belgium.
- Michael Carrick also unavailable due to calf injury and remains on the slidelines along with Paul Pogba.
Manchester United team to face Liverpool: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Darmian, Herrera, Matic, Young, Mkhitayran, Martial, Lukaku
Subs: Romero, Blind, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Lingard, Mata, Rashford
Liverpool team to face Manchester United: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Salah, Coutinho, Firmino.
Subs: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sturridge, Solanke.
BREAKING: Anthony Martial preferred on the left of attack over Marcus Rashford, Matteo Darmian starts at left-bac/
BREAKING: Philippe Coutinho joins Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino up front, Emre Can starts in midfield.
Coutinho and Fimino only arrived back in Liverpool on Thursday [12 October] but manager Jurgen Klopp has no concerns over their condition and will have no hesitation in playing them against United.
Team news: Manchester United
There was some good news from the United camp, however, with Romelu Lukaku "fine" according to his boss after an ankle injury scare during the international break.
Team news: Manchester United
Midfield options are dwindling fast at Old Trafford with Michael Carrick also unavailable today with an injury that also saw him miss victories against CSKA Moscow and Crystal Palace prior to the international break. Paul Pogba's absence is well documented as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem, leaving Jose Mourinho with the first-team options of Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park.
Who is in reserve? Scott McTominay is the only other midfielder in the squad, although the manager did turn to Axel Tuanzebe to fill in as a defensive midfielder towards the end of last season.
Team news: Manchester United
Once upon a time, the sight of Manchester United fans bemoaning the loss of Marouane Fellaini would have been greeted with some rather quizzical looks. But given the damage the big Belgian is prone to causing to defences as muddled as Liverpool's, his presence will be sorely missed today.
Fellaini was cleared to play in last Saturday's (7 October) penultimate 2018 World Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina by manager Roberto Martinez. His evening lasted just 29 minutes however after picking up a knock that forced him to be substituted, with Anderlecht's Leander Dendoncker onto replace him.
United might have breathed a slight sigh of a relief given their midfielder escaped without cruciate ligament damage which would have extended his time in the treatment room from weeks to months. But the injury was enough to rule him out of the next couple of weeks.
Team news: Liverpool
While Mane is a major loss, a resurgent Philippe Coutinho is expected to come straight into that attacking trio. Both he and Roberto Firmino came through the international break unscathed, returning to Merseyside on Thursday to resume first-team training.
Team news: Liverpool
Probably the worst possible scenario for Liverpool unfolded during the international break; Sadio Mane returned to Merseyside carrying a hamstring injury which will rule him out for six weeks. It means the front three of the Senegalese, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino is disrupted.
Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana also remain on the sidelines with respective back and calf problems, although the latter is closing in on a return.
With both sides a bit battered and bruised after the much-loved October international break, Liverpool and Manchester United collide at Anfield for the first time this season both looking to send a very clear message.
A win for Jose Mourinho's side will see them open up a 10-point gap over their rivals and more importantly, silence those to suggest their impressive start to the season has been facilitated by an easy run of fixtures. A win in their first major test of campaign at the home of their most hated rivals will speak volumes.
For Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, they have already slipped off the pace somewhat with a 5-0 hammering to Manchester City underlining the gap between them and the title favourites that grew over the summer. Halting United's surge will not only bring their rivals crashing back down to reality, but lift spirits after a sobering start to the season.
Stick around, all your team news is on the way.