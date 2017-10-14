Live Kick-off: 12:30pm Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino both expected to start after arriving back on Merseyside on Thursday following journey back from Brazil.

Sadio Mane sidelined for six weeks with hamstring injury.

Marouane Fellaini to miss out after suffering ligament injury while on international duty with Belgium.

Michael Carrick also unavailable due to calf injury and remains on the slidelines along with Paul Pogba.

Now 11:34 Manchester United team to face Liverpool: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Darmian, Herrera, Matic, Young, Mkhitayran, Martial, Lukaku Subs: Romero, Blind, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Lingard, Mata, Rashford

2 min 11:32 BREAKING: Anthony Martial preferred on the left of attack over Marcus Rashford, Matteo Darmian starts at left-bac/

3 min 11:31 BREAKING: Philippe Coutinho joins Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino up front, Emre Can starts in midfield.

11 min 11:23 Coutinho and Fimino only arrived back in Liverpool on Thursday [12 October] but manager Jurgen Klopp has no concerns over their condition and will have no hesitation in playing them against United. "We work close together with other clubs to bring South American players home. Phil played two games, Roberto five minutes. They had a long flight.. but it was pretty comfortable. I saw the price! They should be okay."

15 min 11:19 Team news: Manchester United There was some good news from the United camp, however, with Romelu Lukaku "fine" according to his boss after an ankle injury scare during the international break.

18 min 11:16 Team news: Manchester United Midfield options are dwindling fast at Old Trafford with Michael Carrick also unavailable today with an injury that also saw him miss victories against CSKA Moscow and Crystal Palace prior to the international break. Paul Pogba's absence is well documented as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem, leaving Jose Mourinho with the first-team options of Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park. Who is in reserve? Scott McTominay is the only other midfielder in the squad, although the manager did turn to Axel Tuanzebe to fill in as a defensive midfielder towards the end of last season.

23 min 11:11 Team news: Manchester United Once upon a time, the sight of Manchester United fans bemoaning the loss of Marouane Fellaini would have been greeted with some rather quizzical looks. But given the damage the big Belgian is prone to causing to defences as muddled as Liverpool's, his presence will be sorely missed today. Fellaini was cleared to play in last Saturday's (7 October) penultimate 2018 World Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina by manager Roberto Martinez. His evening lasted just 29 minutes however after picking up a knock that forced him to be substituted, with Anderlecht's Leander Dendoncker onto replace him. United might have breathed a slight sigh of a relief given their midfielder escaped without cruciate ligament damage which would have extended his time in the treatment room from weeks to months. But the injury was enough to rule him out of the next couple of weeks.

25 min 11:09 Team news: Liverpool While Mane is a major loss, a resurgent Philippe Coutinho is expected to come straight into that attacking trio. Both he and Roberto Firmino came through the international break unscathed, returning to Merseyside on Thursday to resume first-team training.

28 min 11:06 Team news: Liverpool Probably the worst possible scenario for Liverpool unfolded during the international break; Sadio Mane returned to Merseyside carrying a hamstring injury which will rule him out for six weeks. It means the front three of the Senegalese, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino is disrupted. Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana also remain on the sidelines with respective back and calf problems, although the latter is closing in on a return.