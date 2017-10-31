Philippe Coutinho and Dejan Lovren remain doubtful for Liverpool's meeting with NK Maribor, while defenders Alberto Moreno and Joe Gomez will also need to be assessed ahead of the Champions League Group E clash.

Liverpool welcome Darko Milanic's men to Merseyside on Wednesday (1 November) hoping to inflict more misery on the reigning Slovenian champions after running out comprehensive 7-0 winners in their last meeting two weeks ago.

Such an emphatic triumph was both the biggest European away win in club history and the largest victory ever recorded by an English club on foreign soil in the European Cup. It was also Maribor's worst ever Champions League loss.

Coutinho was one of five different goalscorers for Liverpool on that memorable night at the Stadion Ljudski vrt. The 25-year-old, who has largely impressed this term despite continuing speculation over an imminent transfer to Barcelona, later completed 90 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium after responding well to treatment on a back complaint.

However, he missed Saturday's 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at Anfield after it emerged that he had been prevented from training by an adductor issue.

Oft-maligned defender Lovren, subject to widespread criticism in the aftermath of his two glaring errors and early substitution in that 4-1 drubbing by Spurs, was also a late scratch from that game due to a groin problem suffered in the warm-up and Klopp is unsure at this stage if either will be fit to face Maribor. He also revealed that Moreno and Gomez were dealing with minor knocks.

"We have to see," Klopp told reporters at his pre-match press conference, per the Liverpool Echo. "We have a session at 5pm. We will see who will be involved. I hope for both. If they will not train, especially in Dejan's case, that does not mean he cannot play.

"We have a few little things, Alberto had a cramp, Joe felt a little bit. So we were really careful. Tonight and tomorrow morning I will really think about the line-up."

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Klopp, who did not take questions from the press on a death threat sent to Lovren on social media before he speaks to the player at Melwood later today, said that it "doesn't look like" Coutinho will be available against Maribor.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana are both on course to return from respective hamstring and thigh injuries after the upcoming international break.

However, it remains uncertain when Nathaniel Clyne will be in a position to make his first appearance of the season and Danny Ward is said to be nursing a back problem. Fourth-string goalkeeper Adam Bogdan remains a long-term absentee.