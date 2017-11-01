- Liverpool welcome Maribor to Anfield in Champions League Group D two weeks after inflicting a comprehensive 7-0 defeat on the reigning Slovenian champions
- Such an emphatic win was a club record and the biggest ever secured by an English team on foreign soil in the history of the European Cup
- Manchester City can seal their progress from Group F by avoiding defeat to unbeaten Serie A leaders Napoli at Stadio San Paolo
- Pep Guardiola's side won a thrilling reverse fixture 2-1 and maintained their 100% start to the competition thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus and a penalty save from Ederson
Napoli are only without Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik, who continues to recover from a severe knee problem.
Benjamin Mendy is a long-term absentee for City after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Crystal Palace last month and Vincent Kompany has yet to return to training after being dogged by yet more calf issues.
Brahim Diaz is also injured, while fellow academy starlet and Under-17 World Cup Golden Ball winner Phil Foden is not involved after helping England to success in India last weekend.
Maribor are still missing talented young Portuguese forward Luka Zahovic, who broke a metal plate in his collarbone during a training session on the eve of that first meeting with Liverpool.
Defender Denis Sme also underwent surgery in September and was not part of the 22-man travelling squad that flew out from Slovenia on Tuesday.
Jurgen Klopp said he would make a late decision on the respective availability of Philippe Coutinho and oft-maligned defender Dejan Lovren, although both remain major doubts with hip and groin injuries respectively.
Alberto Moreno and Joe Gomez were also set to be assessed after sustaining minor knocks in Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win over Huddersfield, while Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana are not expected back until after the upcoming international break.
Nathaniel Clyne, Danny Ward and Adam Bogdan are all still sidelined.
All square in Turkey. Rumoured Premier League target Tosun nets his fourth Champions League goal of the season from the penalty spot after Ricardo Quaresma is brought down by Jorge.
A draw would be enough for Besiktas to go through tonight, provided RB Leipzig beat Porto. A win sees them advance regardless of events in Portugal.
Goal: Besiktas 1-1 Monaco (Cenk Tosun)
Coverage of the headline fixture of the second night of matchday four between Tottenham and Real Madrid can be found with my colleague Nick Howson, but here our focus is on two of the other five British teams in the competition - Liverpool and Manchester City.
The inconsistent Reds, currently level on points with Spartak Moscow at the summit of Group D, welcome NK Maribor to Anfield just a fortnight after inflicting a club-record 7-0 defeat on the reigning Slovenian champions at Stadion Ljudski vrt.
While Liverpool cannot book their place in the round of 16 just yet, Manchester City will seal their progress from Group E this evening if they avoid defeat away to Serie A leaders Napoli.
The last meeting between these two gloriously attack-minded sides was a thrilling spectacle, with early goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus securing a 2-1 victory for the hosts. Napoli earned two penalties last night, the first of which was saved by Ederson.
We will also endeavour to keep you fully up to date with all the goals as they fly in around the rest of Europe. In the day's early kick-off, AS Monaco currently lead Besiktas in Istanbul courtesy of a late first-half effort from Rony Lopes.