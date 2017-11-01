Live Liverpool welcome Maribor to Anfield in Champions League Group D two weeks after inflicting a comprehensive 7-0 defeat on the reigning Slovenian champions

Such an emphatic win was a club record and the biggest ever secured by an English team on foreign soil in the history of the European Cup

Manchester City can seal their progress from Group F by avoiding defeat to unbeaten Serie A leaders Napoli at Stadio San Paolo

Pep Guardiola's side won a thrilling reverse fixture 2-1 and maintained their 100% start to the competition thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus and a penalty save from Ederson

Live: Tottenham vs Real Madrid Champions League fixtures (19.45 GMT kick-off unless otherwise stated): 17.00 GMT: Besiktas 1-1 AS Monaco Liverpool vs Maribor Sevilla vs Spartak Moscow Napoli vs Manchester City Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord FC Porto vs RB Leipzig Borussia Dortmund vs Apoel Nicosia

Now 18:32 Napoli vs Manchester City Napoli are only without Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik, who continues to recover from a severe knee problem. Benjamin Mendy is a long-term absentee for City after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Crystal Palace last month and Vincent Kompany has yet to return to training after being dogged by yet more calf issues. Brahim Diaz is also injured, while fellow academy starlet and Under-17 World Cup Golden Ball winner Phil Foden is not involved after helping England to success in India last weekend.

6 min 18:26 Liverpool vs Maribor Maribor are still missing talented young Portuguese forward Luka Zahovic, who broke a metal plate in his collarbone during a training session on the eve of that first meeting with Liverpool. Defender Denis Sme also underwent surgery in September and was not part of the 22-man travelling squad that flew out from Slovenia on Tuesday.

9 min 18:23 While that contest continues, let's run you through all the latest team news for our two feature games... Liverpool vs Maribor Jurgen Klopp said he would make a late decision on the respective availability of Philippe Coutinho and oft-maligned defender Dejan Lovren, although both remain major doubts with hip and groin injuries respectively. Alberto Moreno and Joe Gomez were also set to be assessed after sustaining minor knocks in Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win over Huddersfield, while Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana are not expected back until after the upcoming international break. Nathaniel Clyne, Danny Ward and Adam Bogdan are all still sidelined.

13 min 18:19 All square in Turkey. Rumoured Premier League target Tosun nets his fourth Champions League goal of the season from the penalty spot after Ricardo Quaresma is brought down by Jorge. A draw would be enough for Besiktas to go through tonight, provided RB Leipzig beat Porto. A win sees them advance regardless of events in Portugal.