After no shortage of thrills, spills and controversy during 37 weeks of often memorable football, today the curtain SHOULD finally fall upon the 2016-17 Premier League season.

While my IBTimes UK colleagues Tony Mogan and Rhod Cannon are across other goings on across the country, links to their coverage can be found above, here our focus falls upon Liverpool and Manchester City as the heavyweight duo attempt to consolidate their respective top-four places and seal participation in next season's Champions League against relegated Middlesbrough and a Watford side being managed by Walter Mazzarri for the final time.

Just three points separate Liverpool, City and fifth-place Arsenal before kick-off and the former pair have qualification in their own hands. The Gunners, who have played in Europe's elite club competition in each of the last 19 years, must win at home to Everton today and hope that another result goes their way.

There also exists the possibility of a Champions League play-off if two of those aforementioned finish dead level on points, goal difference and goals scored.

Stay tuned for all the relevant permutations and team news in addition to live updates from both Anfield and Vicarage Road. This is going to be a busy afternoon.