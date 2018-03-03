Newcastle are missing former Red Jonjo Shelvey and Jesus Gamez. But Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie are available.

Liverpool could be without James Milner, who is injured, while Georginio Wijnaldum and Ben Woodburn are ill.

We're approaching the second half in our 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League. You can follow all the goals as they go in those five matches via our live blog here .

The annuls of Premier League history will always be favourable to games between Liverpool and Newcastle and this evening both sides will look to add another chapter to one of more entertaining rivalries during the division's history.

The Reds have more pressing matters at hand than continuing their impressive record of the Toon, as they bid to put more pressure on Manchester United in the race for second place.

Rafael Benitez returns to Anfield meanwhile with relegation on his mind and with it so congested at the bottom any point at this stage of the campaign will be welcomed by the travelling Newcastle following.

All the team news and build-up ahead of the 5:30pm kick-off on the way.