FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE OF LIVERPOOL VS PLYMOUTH HERE

Liverpool welcome League Two side Plymouth Argyle in the third round of the FA Cup to Anfield on Sunday (8 January).

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 1.30pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on BT Sport 2.

Overview

Liverpool begin their FA Cup campaign against League Two side Plymouth Argyle and will hope to maintain their record of never losing to a side from the fourth-tier of English football. Jurgen Klopp is likely to ring in the changes for the third round clash with a number of youth players expected to get a run out.

Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge, both of whom have returned to training following their injury absence will not be risked, but Joe Gomez could make his first start after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury. Kevin Stewart is likely to be deployed in midfield with Emre Can who will be among the few experienced players in the lineup. Loris Karius will start in goal after losing his starting place in the Premier League to Simon Mignolet in recent weeks.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five games, but come into the game against Plymouth on the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw against Bournemouth. Klopp will keen to get back to winning ways when the League Two side visits Anfield.

Plymouth, on the other hand, are coming into the game on the back of a loss to Barnet in League Two, but are also in a decent run of form having won three of their last five games. They overcame Newport County in the second round of the FA Cup and will have to cause a major upset to continue their run in the competition.

Derek Adams is aware of the task that awaits his team at Anfield, but admits that it is a no pressure game for his side, as there are no expectations. The manager is likely to play Paul-Arnold Garita despite the forward having a knee problem with Craig Tanner, Jake Jervis and Jordan Slew playing behind the lone front man.

The trio will be Plymouth's main goal threat when they face Liverpool as they have 17 goals and 10 assists between them this season.

What Managers Say

Derek Adams "My message to the fans would be enjoy the day," said Adams. "I think that getting Liverpool in the FA Cup doesn't come around very often. We took 35,000 to Wembley and we are taking 8,500 to Anfield.

"It's a different day because there is no pressure on us at Anfield. That will hopefully help us, but the fans will have a terrific day," via Plymouth Herald.

Klopp: We will have a team that has a good chance to win the game. That's the way we pick the team. But Plymouth are a confident opponent. I saw Plymouth on the map - it's a long way!"

Whatever I could say, it's not good enough if the players don't want success. The players want it and that has made it easy for me until now. We really want to win football games and until now it has worked well. It is always an opportunity, it is a nice chance [for a trophy] and that's how we see it," via the Mirror.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Liverpool win: 1/6

1/6 Draw: 7

7 Plymouth win: 20

Team News

Liverpool

Possible XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lucas, Gomez, Moreno; Ejaria, Stewart, Can; Ojo, Origi, Woodburn.

Plymouth

Possible XI: McCormick; Threlkeld, Bulvitis, Bradley, Purrington; Fox, Carey; Jervis, Tanner, Slew; Garita.