Liverpool host Swansea City in the Premier League on Saturday, 21 January, as the Reds look to close the gap on Chelsea and pour further misery on Swansea, who have been in distressing form thus far.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 12:30pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 1 HD.

Overview

Liverpool have not won a Premier League game in 2017, drawing both their matches against Sunderland and Manchester United since the turn of the year. They were in the lead twice against Sunderland but succumbed to two goals by Jermain Defoe, who scored from the spot twice to break the Reds' hearts.

Against United, Jurgen Klopp saw his team take the lead through James Milner but Zlatan Ibrahimovic's equaliser in the dying minutes saw them fail to extend the lead over their arch rivals. The Reds are currently seven points behind leaders Chelsea and cannot slip up in this fixture, as it would allow the Blues to extend their lead even further.

Liverpool play Chelsea in the league next where they will have a chance to close the gap on the leaders should they take advantage of their opponent's poor form this time around. Philippe Coutinho should be back in the starting line-up after starting from the bench against the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Swansea come to the game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal despite starting the game on the front foot. The Welsh club are currently bottom of the table on goal difference, albeit only a point from safety, but have to get their act together if they have to stay up this term.

Swansea have managed to win just one of their last 10 games away from home in all competitions losing eight of the same. The only victory did come in their last league outing away from home and a similar result at Anfield would give them consecutive away league triumphs for the first time since May 2015.

What Managers Say

Jurgen Klopp: "Before they were a football playing side and that's what they're doing now. We don't only watch results, we watch performances so we knew about their quality. I'm not sure I have ever seen such an improvement in such a short time, the playing style, what they have done is a really unbelievable job. I have come across him when we played Dortmund at Real in the Champions League. We won 3-0 in the first game and lost the second game 2-0. He has been very good for this league, he has energy and charisma and that is the sort of coach you want here. I don't know him personally but people I know says he gets every bit of potential out of the players he works with." (via Wales Online)

Paul Clement: "Liverpool are a good team to watch who play high-intensity football. I think it's a modern approach. This may be an even more difficult game [than Arsenal] because we are away from home against title contenders who play good football and defend with a lot of energy. I have come across Jurgen Klopp when I was at Real Madrid and we played Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-final. We won 3-0 at home and then lost 2-0 away. He has a lot of charisma and a lot of energy. People I know who have worked with him say he is excellent with the players. He gets every bit out of them." (via Swansea City website)

Betting Odds (betfair)

Liverpool win: 2/9

2/9 Draw: 11/2

11/2 Swansea win: 16

Team News

Liverpool

Possible XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Can; Coutinho, Firmino, Lallana

Swansea City

Possible XI: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Fer, Cork, Ki, Sigurdsson, Routledge; Llorente