Live Philippe Coutinho puts the hosts ahead inside six minutes.

Roberto Firmino doubles advantage after half-time.

Trent Alexander-Arnold pokes home third.

Firmino gets his second after some woeful Swansea defending.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain lofts home the fifth.

Liverpool fourth after first home win since November

Swansea City are bottom of the Premier League after taking one point from 12.

6 hr 19:21 Full time: Liverpool 5-0 Swansea Job done for Liverpool who barely had to be at their best to beat Swansea tonight. Philippe Coutinho started it off before a Roberto Firmino double and goals for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put the gloss on the result. Swansea look doomed on their evidence it must be said and offered nothing as an attacking force. Leon Britton and the new man have lots of work to do, and perhaps there is too much to do.

6 hr 19:16 Solanke almost gets that goal but his volley goes wide of the right-hand post. Put on a plate from Coutinho's lofted pass, which was delightful. Now Lallana shoots over from range.

6 hr 19:15 Dominic Solanke almost helps himself to a sixth but Fabianski finally gets a hand on something, denying him from close range. Three minutes left for Liverpool to find another.

6 hr 19:10 GOAL! Liverpool 5-0 Swansea (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain) A messy goal but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain won't mind as Liverpool hit five. Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross is half-cleared and the England man reacts first and his perseverance is rewarded he directs the ball into the far corner.

6 hr 19:06 Renato Sanches on for Swansea. I think he has been the worst Premier League player of the season so far. Would happily be challenged on that. Any alternative suggestions?

6 hr 19:05 Adam Lallana is on and he wants in on the act, twisting and turning in the box but he scoops his shot over the bar.

6 hr 19:03 Liverpool playing fantasy football around the Swansea box, toying with their opponents almost. Still 15 minutes to go, and it could be a long one for Leon Britton.

6 hr 19:02 Tottenham, Newcastle, Arsenal and Liverpool among the sides to come for Swansea in the next six games. Three of the last four sides to be bottom at Christmas have survived relegation from the Premier League, but it will take some big investment in January and a shrewd managerial appointment to stem the tide.

6 hr 18:55 GOAL! Liverpool 4-0 Swansea (Roberto Firmino) Swansea have enough trouble keeping Liverpool out, they don't need to put the ball on a plate and they do just that as the Reds score a second in as many minutes. Clucas passes the ball straight into the path of Salah who sets up Firmino to claim his second. Time to hide behind the sofa if you're a Swansea fan now.

6 hr 18:52 GOAL! Liverpool 3-0 Swansea (Trent Alexander-Arnold) And just as Swansea make that attacking change they concede a third which buries them in this game. Swansea clear only as far as Alexander-Arnold and on the run he drives in of the crossbar.

6 hr 18:49 Leroy Fer has a rare shot on goal which goes wide on the half volley. In the context of this game that is a big chance for a Swansea side who have barely tested Simon Mignolet. Tammy Abraham is coming on as a result, with McBurnie making way.

6 hr 18:45 Mo Salah wants to add to his 20-goal haul this season and he comes the closest so far when he slashes at a free-kick which goes just wide.

6 hr 18:39 GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Swansea (Roberto Firmino) Easy as you like for Liverpool and that should secure the points. Coutinho is tripped by Fer for a free-kick 35 yards from goal. The Brazilian steps up to take it and find Firmino at the back post and he makes no mistake with an unmarked volley.

6 hr 18:37 Jordan Ayew from fully 35 yards tests Mignolet with a tame effort which bounces up at the Belgian stopper. Swansea haven't half looked blunt going forward.

6 hr 18:36 Roberto Firmino within touching distance of making contact with Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross from the right. Liverpool desperate for the second goal which would surely end this game as a contest.

7 hr 18:32 Will Mohamed Salah add to the 20 goals he has scored this season in the second half?

7 hr 18:18 Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Swansea Philippe Coutinho has Liverpool ahead at the break but since then it has been an unspectacular half of Premier League football. The goal itself was a picture, a fine 25-yard strike, but since neither the hosts or Swansea has offered much. Roberto Firmino should have made it two in stoppage time but otherwise you can't complain with the result.

7 hr 18:17 Roberto Firmino with a glaring miss on the stroke of half time after Liverpool win the ball back high up the pitch. Jurgen Klopp laments that latest miss.