Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, 11 February as the Reds look to get back to winning ways after a chastening start to the year.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 5:30pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 1 HD.

Overview

Liverpool have seen their title dreams go up in smoke since the turn of the year, having been six points off leaders Chelsea and four ahead of Tottenham, they are currently four behind Spurs and 13 points behind the leaders. Their draw with Chelsea last week was eclipsed by the fact they succumbed against Hull City to another defeat, having already been beaten by Swansea before falling to Wolves in the FA Cup.

Their only win in 2017 came against League Two side Plymouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup, a tournament from which they have been evicted in the next round. Jurgen Klopp will be boosted by the return of Sadio Mane from the African Cup of Nations and will be hoping that the Senegal forward can breathe some much needed life into the Reds frontline.

Liverpool have however been great against the big boys, taking maximum points from the other teams in the top six, which has glossed over their difficulty to break down teams in the lower half of the table. However, a draw here will not be beneficial to either team as Chelsea pull away in the race for the title, leaving the rest to a scrap for a place in the top four.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have emerged as the closest challengers to Chelsea for the title, currently nine points adrift of the leaders. The form of Harry Kane and Dele Alli has been instrumental in their great form since being evicted from the group stages of the Champions League.

They are the only team to have beaten Chelsea since their unbeaten run and will back themselves to turn over a Liverpool defence, which has been in sixes and sevens in recent weeks. Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently going through an 11-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, with their last game ending in a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough owing to a penalty by Harry Kane.

What Managers Say

Jurgen Klopp: "We brought ourselves into a situation where if we play really good and win – which will be really difficult, as everybody knows – then everybody will say, 'Against the top teams, they are good.' But if we don't perform, it's another not-good information for us, so we have to make sure we are really ready for this game. Then we will think about other issues; we have maybe two weeks after the Tottenham game to solve all the other problems, if there are still any, so that's the job [we have] to do." (via Liverpool official website)

Mauricio Pochettino: "I cannot speak for another coach but all the managers, Klopp with his experience, are clever enough to provide good balance. What we can do? Some people talk and give their opinions and we need to respect that. But in football there are a lot of areas you need to control. If you are win you are a genius if you don't wain you are criticised. You just need to be natural, spontaneous and believe in the way you play. Use your methods. It's an easy answer: to work in the way you believe you can achieve big things." (via Liverpool Echo)

Betting Odds (betfair)

Liverpool win: 5/4

5/4 Draw : 23/10

: 23/10 Tottenham win : 5/2

Team News

Liverpool

Possible XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner; Lallana, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Coutinho

Tottenham

Possible XI: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Davies; Dembele, Wanyama, Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane