Live Close Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion Liverpool play host to West Bromwich Albion as both sides look to secure a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Reds and Baggies played out a 0-0 draw when they met at Anfield last month.

Alan Pardew could be without a host of players as illness sweeps through the Hawthorns.

Jordan Henderson and Alberto Moreno could return for Liverpool but Adam Lallana is out.

3 min 18:29 West Brom boss Alan Pardew may have to ring the changes tonight - illness has affected - or infected - his squad. "We have got a little bit of the flu bug at the moment and some of the players couldn't train today including McClean, Rodriguez, Foster, Field, Hegazi and McAuley," Pardew said. "We will have to see how they are overnight before assessing the team. Certainly there are enough players available to not have to make too many changes."

6 min 18:26 Klopp was able to provide some positive news on the Liverpool injury front - Jordan Henderson and Alberto Moreno returned to full training earlier this week and could be included in the squad to face Alan Pardew's side, while defender Dejan Lovren is in contention having recovered from illness. Klopp also revealed that Nathaniel Clyne is making good progress on his recovery from a back problem, but Ragnar Klavan is still not ready to return after suffering a muscle problem, while vice-captain James Milner is struggling with a dead leg. "Hendo was not the longest break but it was a long break," Klopp said. "Alberto Moreno is back in training, it's good they're coming back because we need them. There are some other problems,

Milly got a dead leg in training, if he says it's too painful for training you can understand how hard it is. "Clyney's on a good way but not training with the team. Raggy's out, he was ill and lost a few kilos. He now has a muscle issue, but Dejan [Lovren] is back after illness."

12 min 18:20 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will not be able to call upon the services of Adam Lallana, who has suffered another setback in his quest for full fitness. "Adam Lallana has a little issue which makes him pretty sure out for the next game, Klopp said in his press conference. "It's how it is when you have a long injury, we were hoping to manage it better but we haven't been able to. "It's a little muscle tear. It's not a big one, the knee is okay. Nobody told me something about his knee."