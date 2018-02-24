Kick-off: 3pm [GMT]
- Liverpool looking to leapfrog Manchester United into second place.
- Jurgen Klopp has an almost fully-fit squad to choose from this afternoon with Nathaniel Clyne still working on his full return after a lengthy layoff.
- Winston Reid available again for the Hammers after overcoming a throat infection while Manuel Lanzini has recovered from a hamstring injury.
- A win for Newcastle will see them leapfrog Bournemouth and possibly finish the day in the top half of the table.
- Jermain Defoe in contention to make his Cherries return after ankle injury which has sidelined him since December.
Jurgen Klopp on his squad's fitness this afternoon: "Little things always; little stomach [problem] here and there, but should be OK. Nobody said today to me that they are still out, but we had one or two players with little issues. Stomach-wise, they should be OK, hopefully.
Team news for Liverpool this afternoon? It is as almost as good as it gets for Jurgen Klopp with no injury concerns ahead of kick-off. Nathaniel Clyne, who returned to first-team training last week after missing the first-half of the season with a back injury, is still working towards full fitness and is unavailable this afternoon but everyone else is ready for selection.
After an FA Cup break last weekend, the Premier League is back in full swing today. The headline act of the weekend is still a day away with Manchester United and Chelsea kicking off on Sunday afternoon but there is plenty to keep you occupied for the coming hours with five games coming your way shortly.
Three points for Liverpool this afternoon will see them move ahead of Manchester United into second place in the table, a result that will heap even more pressure on Jose Mourinho ahead his side's test tomorrow. Jurgen Klopp has a fully fit squad to choose from that will be hoping to inflict some misery on West Ham United, who start the day four points clear of the relegation zone.
We'll have team news from that game and our other four fixtures coming your way.