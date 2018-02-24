Live Kick-off: 3pm [GMT] Liverpool looking to leapfrog Manchester United into second place.

Jurgen Klopp has an almost fully-fit squad to choose from this afternoon with Nathaniel Clyne still working on his full return after a lengthy layoff.

Winston Reid available again for the Hammers after overcoming a throat infection while Manuel Lanzini has recovered from a hamstring injury.

A win for Newcastle will see them leapfrog Bournemouth and possibly finish the day in the top half of the table.

Jermain Defoe in contention to make his Cherries return after ankle injury which has sidelined him since December.

3 min 13:40 Jurgen Klopp on his squad's fitness this afternoon: "Little things always; little stomach [problem] here and there, but should be OK. Nobody said today to me that they are still out, but we had one or two players with little issues. Stomach-wise, they should be OK, hopefully. "[Nobody is a real doubt] in the moment, no."

10 min 13:33 Team news for Liverpool this afternoon? It is as almost as good as it gets for Jurgen Klopp with no injury concerns ahead of kick-off. Nathaniel Clyne, who returned to first-team training last week after missing the first-half of the season with a back injury, is still working towards full fitness and is unavailable this afternoon but everyone else is ready for selection.