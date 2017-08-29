Liverpool will continue to push to sign Monaco star Thomas Lemar during the final days of the transfer window, according to latest reports in France.

On Monday (28 August) it emerged the Merseyside club had made an offer of €72m (£67m) plus a further €8m in bonuses for Lemar, a player Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had reportedly been determined to sign "at all costs" this summer.

The Gunners have seen two bids for the France international rejected with Wenger effectively giving up on the transfer last week, admitting Monaco have told them under no uncertain terms he will remain their player for the 2017-18 season.

Liverpool however are not willing to take no for an answer, according L'Equipe. Further discussions took place between the two clubs on Monday [28 August] and while there is still no agreement in place with Monaco, the Premier League side will return to the club today to try and tempt the Ligue 1 champions into doing business.

Other sources in France however would suggest Liverpool are wasting their time. Both SFR Sport and RMC Sport indicate that Monaco's position on the player hasn't changed and are adamant he is not for sale at any price.

Lemar played an integral role in Monaco winning their first Ligue 1 title in 17 years and reaching the Champions League semi-finals last term, collecting a superb haul of 14 goals and 17 assists in all competitions.

Earlier this summer, L'Equipe named seven clubs interested in signing the 21-year-old after last season's superb campaign, a list that also included Manchester United.

Reports this month suggested United were considering a move for the Frenchman after failing in their pursuits of other attacking targets, although it would appear Liverpool are now the side pushing hardest for a deal with just three days of the transfer window remaining.

This morning, the club confirmed their deal to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita next summer, having agreed to meet a £49m release clause in addition to an undisclosed premium.