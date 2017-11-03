Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane could play some part in his side's clash against West Ham United on Saturday (4 November) but Philippe Coutinho will miss the trip to the London Stadium as he continues to recover from an adductor problem.

Mane suffered a hamstring injury in training last month but made a return to training on Thursday and could be named on the substitutes' bench for the Reds, who have won just once away from home in the Premier League so far this season.

The Senegal international's return to fitness will be a source of great encouragement to Klopp as he bids to make do without Coutinho. The Liverpool boss did not give an indication as to when the Brazil international will return to action but he did reveal that Georginio Wijnaldum and Dejan Lovren are close to being available and will be given until the last second to prove their fitness ahead of the clash against West Ham, who are struggling near the bottom of the table.

Klopp also touched on the fitness of Adam Lallana, who is set to begin first-team training next week, and Nathaniel Clyne, who has suffered a setback in his recovery from a back problem.

"Sadio trained yesterday for the first time with the team and looked really good, we'll see what we do with that," Klopp said in his press conference ahead of the clash with West Ham. "It looks like he's ready for at least 20-25 minutes, but we have to see how his body reacts from the session.

"Phil [Coutinho] is not available, with the rest it's really close. Gini [Wijnaldum] not sure, we have to see, it's painful what he has but maybe he can cope.

"Dejan [Lovren], maybe today is the clearing session and we know that in weeks like this you have to wait until the last second to make the squad and that's how it is.

"Adam [Lallana] is close but didn't train with the first team. He will start next week, hopefully he'll have two training weeks and be ready [after the international break]."

On Clyne, Klopp said: "Not bad, he was on a good way then had a setback but we are on it. When you get old the back is a weak part of the body and it can take a while, we have to make sure he is ready, which he isn't. We showed him to specialists all over the world, it's not a big problem, it just needs time."

Despite not being fully fit, Mane will embark on international duty with Senegal after the clash against West Ham. Aliou Cisse's side need just one point out of their two games against South Africa in order to qualify for the World Cup in Russia, and, while Klopp insists he has no problem with Mane being called up by his country, he is hoping the Lions of Teranga will get the result they need on 10 November and in turn send Mane back to Liverpool before they host Stuart Baxter's side four days later.

"We can't ignore Senegal's situation and say we don't care if they play the World Cup," Klopp said. "We are contacting the Senegal FA, he's [Mane's] not injured but is he 100% fit? If they get the point they need maybe we can ask if he can come back before the next game.

"I have no problem with our players playing for the national team but we need to know as much as possible what they are doing in training. If Sadio can play I really think he should because it's good to get some rhythm. It would be nice if he was in kind of a rhythm against Southampton [the first team Liverpool face after the international break]."