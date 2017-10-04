Fulham's Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo has confirmed that he will be sidelined for two months with a shoulder injury suffered during the 2-1 Championship victory over west London rivals Queens Park Rangers last week.

Ojo landed awkwardly following a robust challenge from QPR defender Joel Lynch during the 55th minute of a Friday night affair at Craven Cottage and was stretchered off and transported straight to hospital with what manager Slavisa Jokanovic later confirmed was a dislocation of his left shoulder.

"We are not lucky this start of the season. We have one player more in the hospital," said Jokanovic, who has already lost the services of Chelsea playmaker Lucas Piazon due to a broken leg suffered in just the third league match of the season, against Leeds United.

Providing a latest update via social media on Wednesday (4 October), Ojo announced that he was facing an eight-week lay-off but had already begun the rehabilitation process.

"Absolutely gutted to be out for 8 weeks," he wrote on Twitter. "Another setback but I'll be back stronger 100%. Rehab has already started! Thanks for the support."

Ojo finally joined Fulham on a season-long loan deal in August after helping England to win the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea and being subject to interest from Newcastle United and Middlesbrough. He made six starts in the Championship and one in the Carabao Cup before injury struck.

It is the tricky winger's third spell in the second tier, following previous stints with Wigan Athletic and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool were said to have beaten off competition from several clubs and spent approximately £2m in order to bring a teenage Ojo to Anfield from MK Dons back in 2011. The 20-year-old was handed his senior Reds debut by Jurgen Klopp in an FA Cup third-round tie against Exeter City and went on to feature on a further 10 occasions towards the end of the 2015-16 season.

However, Ojo, who made his England Under-21 bow in a 3-0 defeat of Latvia in September, made just two cup appearances – both against Plymouth Argyle – last term during a frustrating campaign in which his progress was stunted primarily by a back injury suffered during pre-season.