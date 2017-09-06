Emre Can's talks over a new contract at Liverpool have hit a roadblock due to the midfielder's demand for a release clause.

The Germany international, who moved to the Merseyside club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, has less than a year left on his contract. According to the Daily Mail, the 23-year-old has been discussing about a new deal with his current employers since June 2016.

Talks over a new deal have hit impasse due to the former Bundesliga midfielder's insistence of including an escape clause in the new contract.

Can is yet to reach an agreement with Liverpool over a new deal. The player has publicly admitted that the delay in signing an extension is not down to the financial dispute earlier in March.

"I read in newspapers it was about money, but it isn't about money. We've had a few good meetings and everything is fine. I just wanted to say it is never about the money. It is about the future, what happens," Can told Sky Sports.

The midfielder was attracting interest from Juventus in the summer transfer window. However, the player put an end to the speculation after admitting that is a big season for him and the club.

Can has impressed for Jurgen Klopp's side in the four matches played in all competitions. The former Borussia Dortmund manager revealed in July that he remains confident that the German will sign a new deal following "good talks" with the midfielder.

Liverpool will continue their discussions with Can over a new deal, but he wants the Reds to include a release clause in his contract. The Anfield outfit are unwilling to meet Can's demands and the contract stand-off remains unresolved.

A failure to reach an agreement over a new deal before 31 December will then allow him to sign a pre-contract with clubs outside England. Should he be available on a free transfer, Can will be attracting interest from top clubs across Europe.