Divock Origi has revealed that a need for a "new challenge" and Wolfsburg desire to sign him convinced the forward to join the Bundesliga side on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp allowed the Belgium international to join the German outfit on loan on the final day of the summer transfer window. A move would help him get regular playing time, something he would have struggled to achieve at Anfield.

He was competing with Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for a place in the starting lineup. Following Danny Ings' return, even he could improve the competition.

At Wolfsburg, the 22-year-old will have to fight with Mario Gomez for the central striker role. Their manager Andries Jonker could play him on the wide positions and the attacker is ready to play anywhere in the front three.

"I wanted a new challenge and Wolfsburg wanted me absolutely. Here I see the opportunity to develop further," Origi explained, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"I like soccer, so I know the Bundesliga and Wolfsburg. I love this competition and am looking forward to playing in the Bundesliga."

On his preferred position, the Belgian said: "My favourite position is the attack. But I can play wherever the coach needs me."

"Mentally and physically I feel good, I could be ready on Saturday. But as a player, you are probably always ready. Ultimately, the coach has to decide how far I am."

Origi will wear the No 14 shirt at Wolfsburg, which was also his compatriot Kevin De Bruyne's number when he was at the Volkswagen Arena. The latter impressed in his final season at Woflsburg, which saw him complete a switch to his current club, Manchester City.

The Liverpool attacker remains hopeful of emulating De Bruyne during his loan spell at Wolfsburg.

"I had the 14 suggested by the club and accepted it. The number can be important. However, it is more important what you do on the pitch. I give everything I have and I am simply Divock. I try to bring my qualities and my values ​​into the team," he added.