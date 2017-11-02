Lloyds and Halifax customers have been locked out of their own accounts due to an internet banking glitch.

Customers have been questioning the banks on Twitter ever since the glitch appeared on Thursday morning (2 November). When trying to log on, users are being greeted by an error message. Several people have even been told they do not hold accounts with their bank.

Halifax is also experiencing issues as it is owned by the Lloyds Banking Group. Some UK residents are being asked to pay money, despite not being customers of the bank. Halifax is telling disgruntled customers on Twitter that it is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Bank of Scotland, which is also owned by Lloyds Banking Group, appears unaffected by the glitches.

For immediate support, customers of Lloyds should call 03453 000111 and customers of Halifax should use 03457 203040. Both banks are responding to complaints on social media.

IBTimes UK will update this story when more information becomes available.