Tottenham Hotspur younger Shayon Harrison insists he needed to leave White Hart Lane to play "men's football" to enhance his chances of breaking into Mauricio Pochettino's first-team.

Harrison, 19, joined Yeovil Town on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window, scoring his first goal for the club on Saturday in a 3-3 draw with Exeter City.

Pochettino has frequently talked up the striking options among Tottenham's youth ranks, highlighting both Harrison and Kaziah Sterling last year as exciting options he hopes to soon have at his disposal.

Harrison scored six goals in 11 Premier League 2 matches for Tottenham's Under-23 side, also featuring in the club's Uefa Youth League campaign. But the teenager admits youth football can only take him so far.

"I was really looking forward to coming here," he told Tottenham's official website. "I knew it was something that I'd need this early on in my career, to play men's football. The ultimate goal is to play for Spurs and if I need to go out on loan in order to do that then I'm more than happy to do it.

Tottenham have adopted a policy in recent years where loan moves down to the Football League have been actively encouraged. Academy products and players brought to the club at an early age have all taken similar routes, with current first-team stars Harry Kane, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose all taking the same route.

"There have been players that have come from Spurs that have all had good times here in the past and I've spoken to a few of those lads," Harrison continued. "It was an easy decision to join and it's one that I'm glad I made. In general, I think I've had a good year so far. Going away with the first team (at Spurs) was a fantastic experience and one that I won't forget, then coming out here on loan – a different experience, playing men's football – has helped me a lot, not only on the pitch but off it as well."