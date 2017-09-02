Chelsea have confirmed that striker Loic Remy has left Stamford Bridge and completed a permanent transfer to La Liga side Las Palmas on 1 September.

The 30-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2014, a season after impressing for Newcastle United on loan. He played a key role in helping the Blues win the title in the 2014/15 campaign.

After Antonio Conte was appointed as Chelsea's manager last summer, Remy was allowed to join Crystal Palace on loan as the Frenchman did not feature in the Blues' first-team plans. And now, the former Juventus and Italy manager has sanctioned his sale to Las Palmas.

"Loic Remy has today (1 September) joined Las Palmas in a permanent deal. The French forward leaves Chelsea a Premier League and League Cup winner. In total, he made 47 appearances for the Blues and scored 12 goals," a statement read on Chelsea's official website.

Remy has signed a two-year deal with the Spanish side after successfully completing his medical in London under the supervision of the Las Palmas medical team.

The attacker will be unveiled by the club during a press conference on 2 September.

Chelsea look a little thin in terms of the number of strikers in their squad since Alvaro Morata, from Real Madrid, was the only forward they managed to sign this summer. The Spain international, Michy Batshuayi and the wantaway Diego Costa are now the only ones available at the west London club following Remy's departure.

Costa, who earlier revealed that Conte had informed him that he was no longer in his plans at Chelsea, failed to make a move away from the Premier League winners in this transfer window.

Atletico Madrid were interested in signing the Brazil-born Spain international, but the Spanish capital club failed to reach an agreement with the Blues.

According to the Daily Mail, Costa has now been included in Chelsea's 25-man squad for the 2017/18 season of the Premier League, despite reports that the 28-year-old has still not returned to the club after the fallout with Conte and is currently in Brazil.