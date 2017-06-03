London Bridge has been placed on lockdown following a "police incident" it has been reported.

Armed police are at the scene where eyewitnesses have reported seeing several people lying on the ground with possible injuries.

Early reports suggest a car mounted the pavement and ploughed into pedestrians. According to The Mirror eyewitnesses reported that up to "15 to 20" people may have been hit by the vehicle.

Onlookers also reported hearing gunshots. One woman at a restaurant told The Sun police swarmed the area. "We had to run. There was loads of shooting," she said.

We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the reports with a post on Twitter which read: "We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed."

TFL posted tweets warning the public that the central London landmark was closed to traffic due to an ongoing incident.

Onlookers have been posting images from the scene on social media.

London Bridge sealed off pic.twitter.com/LIXOdYpW4R — Hadley Langley-Smith (@Hadleyls) June 3, 2017

More follows ...